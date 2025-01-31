Lorraine Kelly's olive green faux leather dress is an edgy but classy outfit that's under £60

Lorraine Kelly’s affordable olive green faux leather dress is an edgy and classy outfit that’s perfect for the season.

Every winter faux leather and leather has a resurgence in popularity and broadcasting icon Lorraine Kelly has showcased the beauty of leather-look pieces on her eponymous breakfast talk show. Many of us might already have a leather jacket or skirt in our winter capsule wardrobe, but she has shown that a faux leather dress is the perfect edgy but classy outfit for the season. For filming Lorraine on 30th January the host opted for a gorgeous £55 green dress by River Island.

Although it’s sold-out in a few sizes on River Island itself, Lorraine’s exact dress is still available there and in all sizes on Very too - and we’ve been eyeing it up! It’s easy to stick to black faux leather and it’s such a versatile colour, but this earthy green tone makes a refreshing change.

A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine) A photo posted by on

Shop Lorraine Kelly's Faux Leather Dress

Exact Match River Island Khaki Faux Leather Dress £55 at Very Very currently has all sizes of this gorgeous green River Island dress in stock and we can see why Lorraine Kelly loves it. It's midi length, with buttons running up the front and a classic collar. The slip pockets are handy and the belt buckles at the waist and gives it more shaping. River Island Black Faux Leather Dress Was £55, Now £35.75 at Very Lorraine's dress also comes in black if you prefer to go for a more neutral tone to balance the edginess of the faux leather. This version is currently reduced in the sale and we would style it with black suede knee high boots and a cosy longline coat. River Island Brown Faux Leather Dress £55 at River Island The tan-brown tone of this version of Lorraine's dress is softer and would work with pale accessories a little better so is perfect if you wear a lot of white, cream and beige - or if you just love a colour contrast. It's a great blend of edgy and sophisticated.

Shop More Faux Leather Pieces

Sosandar Faux Leather Skirt £59 at M&S This Sosandar skirt is made from soft faux leather and has a high waisted cut and A-line silhouette. It fastens with a discreet side zip and is fully lined for comfort. Wear with your favourite jumpers and boots for an easy everyday look that makes an impact. Zara Faux Leather Bootcut Trousers £29.99 at Zara Affordable and easy to wear, these bootcut faux leather trousers would work so well with heeled ankle boots and a roll neck jumper for a simple day to night outfit. They are high waisted, with pockets and belt loops and they also come in a chocolate brown colourway. Mango Faux Leather Cropped Jacket £79 at Mango A leather or faux leather jacket is a classic for a reason and is great for making an day-to-day outfit more evening appropriate too. This one is slightly cropped, with a double button fastening, lapel collar and an oversized design.

Utilitarian colours like olive, khaki and stone are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, meaning Lorraine is well ahead of the curve with this stunning dress. The trick with olive green is to treat it like you would a neutral colour like black, white or brown and all these shades work well with it too. For a contrast, Lorraine’s faux leather dress would also look amazing with red or burgundy accessories, but she let the green do the talking.

The fabric might be bold, but the shirt dress design of this piece was so timeless. It had a collar, buttons running all down the front and a midi-length skirt. Slip pockets were a handy addition and the fit-and-flare shape of Lorraine’s dress was accentuated by the matching faux leather waist belt with its round, silver buckle.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The sophistication of the shirt dress silhouette balanced the edginess of the fabric and made it much more understated and easy to wear in the daytime. If you did want to dress up a faux leather dress for the evening you could wear some heeled knee high boots and add some sparkling jewellery. One thing we would recommend, though, is opting for suede or faux suede boots to switch up the textures, rather than wearing leather boots - unless you want to create a more seamless finish between the dress and shoes.

Lorraine Kelly’s faux leather dress also comes in a warm light brown colour and black, meaning you can still recreate her January look even if you don’t love green. Alternatively, a leather or faux leather jacket or trousers are absolute classics that will never go out of style and we are also big fans of a leather midi skirt and a jumper for a smart-casual feel.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith) A photo posted by on

For her talk show, broadcasting star Lorraine wore beige court shoes with delicate stiletto heels. They complemented the olive green dress and brought a bit more formality to this style. This River Island dress isn’t the only time we’ve seen Lorraine style faux leather dresses and her burgundy one from Oasis was also stunning.

Worn in January 2023, this dress was also a shirt style but had long sleeves and she wore it with a very similar - if not the same pair - of heels. Meanwhile, back in 2022 she wore a petrol blue faux leather shift dress by Sosandar with black embellished court shoes.