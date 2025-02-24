Looking to mix up your colour combinations? Uma Thurman’s coat and sleek trousers make a case for navy and brown

Uma Thurman has convinced us to pair brown and navy with her statement coat and sleek trousers.

When it comes to unexpected colour combos on celebrities that really work, your mind might instantly jump to purple mixed with green, or red paired with yellow. However, Uma Thurman recently showcased the colour combination we didn't know we needed in our wardrobes - navy and brown.

Making an appearance at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week this month, Uma's statement, oversized, longline navy coat, sleek brown wide leg trousers and black sleeveless turtleneck offered the ultimate simple yet incredibly polished look.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Uma's oversized navy coat was such a standout piece that we can't stop thinking about it - with long, clean lines and incredible elegance, the versatility of the garment shouldn't be underestimated. The actress's black knitted vest is the perfect between seasons top, and one that would seamlessly help you and your wardrobe move into spring.

Wide leg trousers are always a fabulous choice, and the brown of Uma's offset the navy of her coat perfectly. Brown boots and a brown handbag pulled the entire ensemble together in a way we can't wait to emulate. The star's loose, wavy hair and pared back makeup added an even more understated edge to what was already the perfect outfit.