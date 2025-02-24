Looking to mix up your colour combinations? Uma Thurman’s coat and sleek trousers make a case for navy and brown
Uma Thurman was the picture of understated elegance in a statement navy coat with brown wide leg trousers - and now this colour combo in on our to-try list.
Uma Thurman has convinced us to pair brown and navy with her statement coat and sleek trousers.
When it comes to unexpected colour combos on celebrities that really work, your mind might instantly jump to purple mixed with green, or red paired with yellow. However, Uma Thurman recently showcased the colour combination we didn't know we needed in our wardrobes - navy and brown.
Making an appearance at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week this month, Uma's statement, oversized, longline navy coat, sleek brown wide leg trousers and black sleeveless turtleneck offered the ultimate simple yet incredibly polished look.
Shop Uma's effortless style
A double-breasted coat made from a premium wool-blend, complete with padded shoulders for a structured silhouette - this is the ultimate relaxed fit coat for your staple wardrobe.
Double breasted and a soft to touch wool-like feel, this is the perfect throw on coat for relaxed elegance for any season. Complete with welt pockets, bomber style sleeves and elasticated cuffs, comfort and style perfectly collide with this outerwear.
A classic design that makes this coat timeless and easy-to-wear - the length gives an elegant silhouette and it even has pockets. Dress up or down for any occasion, and you have the perfect year-round staple outerwear.
High-waisted for comfort and with front pockets for versatility, these trousers can be dressed up for an evening out, or down for casual pub or cafe dates - a perfect addition to your wardrobe staples.
Luxe casualwear at its finest, the mocha brown Abigail trousers are loose-fitting and the wide-leg silhouette make them an excellent choice for laidback days and occasions that need a touch of casual elegance.
Budget friendly but also total head-turners, these on-trend wide leg trousers are crafted from soft baby corduroy fabric, and feature a stretch waistband for all day comfort. The wide leg silhouette exudes elegance and style, and the brown colour pairs perfectly with navy accessories.
Shop accessories like Uma's
This classic knitted vest will go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. Featuring an elegant high neck, soft ribbed detailing and sleeveless silhouette, this is the perfect item to wear as the weather heats up heading into spring, while still offering some knitted warmth.
Run, don't walk, to get yourself a pair of these gorgeous boots - they're currently nearly half price. As investment pieces go, the Letty ankle boots have it all - timeless appeal, a versatile silhouette and a comfortable block heel. Your feet and wardrobe will thank you for adding these to your regular staples.
The soft, rounded corners of this bag and asymmetrical design are just oh-so-stylish. Large enough to hold just a little more than just your essentials but not too big to look bulky, it's not just the gorgeous chocolate brown colour of this bag that's irresistible.
Uma's oversized navy coat was such a standout piece that we can't stop thinking about it - with long, clean lines and incredible elegance, the versatility of the garment shouldn't be underestimated. The actress's black knitted vest is the perfect between seasons top, and one that would seamlessly help you and your wardrobe move into spring.
Wide leg trousers are always a fabulous choice, and the brown of Uma's offset the navy of her coat perfectly. Brown boots and a brown handbag pulled the entire ensemble together in a way we can't wait to emulate. The star's loose, wavy hair and pared back makeup added an even more understated edge to what was already the perfect outfit.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
