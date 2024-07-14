Kylie Minogue's Nike Air Max, silver trousers and baseball cap at BST Hyde Park were the epitome of casual chic styling
She makes even the most relaxed outfits look glamorous
Kylie Minogue is the queen when it comes to stunning dresses, but she can turn her seemingly effortless glamour to every day outfits too.
Pictured recently outside her dressing room for BST Hyde Park, the singer wore a pair of taupe Nike Air Max 90's, silver, black and cream block trousers, a Kylie slogan tee with rolled up sleeves, and finished it all off with a plain black baseball cap. It's not a look we're used to seeing her in, but we're really enjoying this rare glimpse in to her casual wardrobe. This is the second pair of Nike's we've seen her in a matter of days – we're now wondering how many other pairs of the best white trainers she has in her collection.
The photo was taken hours before Kylie took to the stage at BST Hyde Park in a very different look. The headline act, Kylie arrived on stage very much meaning business in a red latex and sky-high heels. Speaking to BST she said: "I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”
A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)
A photo posted by on
Shop Kylie's look
If you love a chunky trainer, Nike Air Max 90s are some of the coolest around. The thick sole adds a little bit of height, helping to elongate your leg, and they are super comfy too. You can get these in a number of different colours, but Kylie's 'Shown' pick are perfect for summer dressing.
Silver trousers are everywhere right now, and this wide-leg pair from Mango are a really affordable and flattering choice if you're thinking of taking the plunge. A statement piece, these are a fantastic way to elevate your every day, or you could even dress them up and wear as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses.
Like it or not, baseball caps are everywhere this summer. If you want to try one out, there's plenty of affordable options, including this casual, washed-style cap on Amazon. For under £10 you can get this in a range of colours, and it comes with an adjustable buckle so one size will fit most.
Kylie went on to wow the crowds at BST, headlining the show in a jumpsuit while singing all her hits fans have come to know and love over the years. She never fails to impress in the style stakes, particularly when it comes to going full glam. But we love the relaxed Kylie too, which is every bit as stylish.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Can you sleep in a bra? The experts weigh in on the risks - and potential benefits
Can you sleep in a bra? It's a controversial question. Here, a leading women's health expert reveals all you need to know and the best types to buy
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Awe-inspiring places to spot incredible wildlife across the globe
Looking for an adventure with a difference? These stunning spots boast all manner of amazing animal-spotting opportunities
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
Pippa Middleton steps out alongside Kate for Wimbledon men's final in a stunning pink floral maxi dress
Pippa looked stunning as she took her seat on Centre Court
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm never sure what to wear with white trousers, but Louise Redknapp's Wimbledon look is a masterclass in monochrome styling
She stuck to a black and white colour palette for a day of watching the tennis
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Amanda Holden's sultry black dress for Wimbledon is a figure-flattering style for all body types
The black midi dress is giving the classic LBD a run for it's money
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can see Kate Middleton loving these ultra chic, ‘eco-conscious’ white trainers – and they're available at M&S
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of simple, white trainers and this M&S pair would be the perfect addition to her collection
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had
LK Bennett is a staple brand in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe and their half-price sale means you can recreate her look for less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm buying this irresistible tan Radley bag for half price - and it's not too late to get yours in the flash sale
Run don't walk. These iconic handbags are on sale for up to 60% off!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Princess Anne just wore the chicest sage green trouser suit with navy accessories for first public appearance since being struck by a horse
The Palace confirmed a 'gradual return' for Princess Anne following her recent injury
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Meghan Markle takes us back to her wedding day in white halterneck dress and another statement ring
Remember the Stella McCartney gown Meghan changed into for her wedding reception? Of course you do!
By Caroline Parr Published