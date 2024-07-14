Kylie Minogue's Nike Air Max, silver trousers and baseball cap at BST Hyde Park were the epitome of casual chic styling

Kylie Minogue is the queen when it comes to stunning dresses, but she can turn her seemingly effortless glamour to every day outfits too. 

Pictured recently outside her dressing room for BST Hyde Park, the singer wore a pair of taupe Nike Air Max 90's, silver, black and cream block trousers, a Kylie slogan tee with rolled up sleeves, and finished it all off with a plain black baseball cap. It's not a look we're used to seeing her in, but we're really enjoying this rare glimpse in to her casual wardrobe. This is the second pair of Nike's we've seen her in a matter of days – we're now wondering how many other pairs of the best white trainers she has in her collection. 

The photo was taken hours before Kylie took to the stage at BST Hyde Park in a very different look. The headline act, Kylie arrived on stage very much meaning business in a red latex and sky-high heels. Speaking to BST she said: "I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

If you love a chunky trainer, Nike Air Max 90s are some of the coolest around. The thick sole adds a little bit of height, helping to elongate your leg, and they are super comfy too. You can get these in a number of different colours, but Kylie's 'Shown' pick are perfect for summer dressing. 

Silver trousers are everywhere right now, and this wide-leg pair from Mango are a really affordable and flattering choice if you're thinking of taking the plunge. A statement piece, these are a fantastic way to elevate your every day, or you could even dress them up and wear as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses

Like it or not, baseball caps are everywhere this summer. If you want to try one out, there's plenty of affordable options, including this casual, washed-style cap on Amazon. For under £10 you can get this in a range of colours, and it comes with an adjustable buckle so one size will fit most. 

Kylie went on to wow the crowds at BST, headlining the show in a jumpsuit while singing all her hits fans have come to know and love over the years. She never fails to impress in the style stakes, particularly when it comes to going full glam. But we love the relaxed Kylie too, which is every bit as stylish. 

