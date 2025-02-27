Katie Holmes' elegant blue suede blazer is the timeless statement piece we'd never have thought of
Move over tan, 'Horizon blue' might just be our new favourite shade of suede
When it comes to fashion trends, Katie Holmes is one woman we can always rely on for inspiration and styling tips – especially when it comes to trends and how to wear them.
Pictured at New York fashion week earlier this month, Katie combined two of this year's hottest fashion trends – suede and satin – to create the chicest look. But it was her oversized L'AGENCE Aimee suede blazer that really caught our attention.
As big fans of tan suede, we'd had become somewhat oblivious to the luxury material in any other colour. But Katie's striking look is a beautiful example of how suede works in more ways than just neutral, and very much convinced us to extend our suede colour palette.
Shop Katie's style
Exact Match
Made from 100% goatskin suede, this beautifully dyed Aimee blazer is the exact piece Katie is wearing. It is fully lined, with a strong shoulder to offer balance and proportion, hangs beautifully for a flattering silhouette and has a double breasted front closure and flap pockets to elevate the look even further. An investment piece you'll use time and time again.
This Petal & Pup satin skirt is a great option, particularly if you are new to this style of skirt. The draped skirt offers a super flattering fit, and an elasticated waist adds extra comfort. There is no stretch to the material, which is worth baring in mind when choosing a size. And is hand wash only.
Kitten heel knee boots are perfect for wearing with a satin skirt while the weather is still on the chillier side. These stunning Sam Edeleman Lyla knee high boots feature a squared off toe, flared heel and statement logo to make them really stand out. And they are available in both regular and wide calf sizes for the most comfortable fit.
As much as tan suede will always a favourite among the woman&home team, the 'horizon blue' of Katie's blazer is a refreshing, vibrant change that transforms her outfit from chic to super-chic. The hue lends itself well to the material, and sits beautifully against the silky shine of the satin below.
It's a statement piece that has timeless appeal, and one you'll be reaching for time and time again. We particularly like how Katie's clever styling create the most flattering look, which can be tricky with such contrasting fabrics. Pairing a 'blue horizon' suede blazer with a silky black satin skirt, wasn't just a masterclass in mixing and matching textures, but how to style these more tricky fabrics too.
woman&home digital fashion writer Molly Smith says: "This is the second time this month we've seen Katie Holmes in a silky satin skirt, and, once again, she's mastered the art of mixing and matching textures. Her patent Toteme wedge kitten heel boots add contrast to the soft flowing skirt, whilst the woven leather bag adds even more depth. This tactile combination feels playful and effortlessly cool, and certainly one to keep in mind for spring styling. I also love the suede blue blazer – who says suede should always be tan?"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
- Molly SmithFashion Writer
-
-
‘I'm not afraid of solo adventures or being alone’ - we love Anita Rani's approach to single life
Anita is fully embracing the joys of independence and living the single life - but remains open to finding love again
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Toxic Town a true story? The Corby poisonings that inspired the Netflix drama
Jodie Whittaker and Aimee-Lou Wood portray the real women who fought for justice when Corby children were born with limb differences due to toxic surroundings
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Holly Willoughby's Western-style mini skirt has got us wanting to be bolder with fringing
Holly Willoughby made a case on Celebrity Bear Hunt for going full steam ahead with the Western trend for 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's sparkling crystal Fendi Baguette stole the show at Milan Fashion Week
SJP proves that a statement bag can well and truly be a defining detail...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's houndstooth mini dress perfectly balanced retro and contemporary
If you're looking for a retro look with a contemporary edge, Amanda Holden just offered the perfect inspiration
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Serena Williams' bold and flowy beach trousers and matching bikini are perfect for poolside days to come
Serena is showing us exactly how it's done when it comes to standout beachwear
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Sienna Miller's effortlessly chic Sorel boots are the perfect footwear for rainy spring days
We're shopping these boots before they sell out!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's sophisticated mini skirt styling is just as unbeatable 10 years later - and we're taking notes
If you've ever hesitated to try a mini skirt, here's your sign
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's espresso brown co-ord has woken us up to the joys of waistcoats no matter the season
Clodagh McKenna has styled her go-to ME+EM waistcoat and trousers in a way that would work for spring and we're taking notes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does this bra make my boobs look smaller? I put the Berlei Minimiser Bra to the test. Here's what I thought...
I want a bra that looks good, as well as being comfortable, supportive and flattering - is that too much to ask?
By Julie Player Published