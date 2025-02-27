Katie Holmes' elegant blue suede blazer is the timeless statement piece we'd never have thought of

When it comes to fashion trends, Katie Holmes is one woman we can always rely on for inspiration and styling tips – especially when it comes to trends and how to wear them.

Pictured at New York fashion week earlier this month, Katie combined two of this year's hottest fashion trends – suede and satin – to create the chicest look. But it was her oversized L'AGENCE Aimee suede blazer that really caught our attention.

As big fans of tan suede, we'd had become somewhat oblivious to the luxury material in any other colour. But Katie's striking look is a beautiful example of how suede works in more ways than just neutral, and very much convinced us to extend our suede colour palette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's style

Exact Match L'AGENCE Aimee Oversized Suede Blazer £1,700 at L'AGENCE Made from 100% goatskin suede, this beautifully dyed Aimee blazer is the exact piece Katie is wearing. It is fully lined, with a strong shoulder to offer balance and proportion, hangs beautifully for a flattering silhouette and has a double breasted front closure and flap pockets to elevate the look even further. An investment piece you'll use time and time again. Petal & Pup Nellie Satin Midi Skirt £48.04 at Nordstrom This Petal & Pup satin skirt is a great option, particularly if you are new to this style of skirt. The draped skirt offers a super flattering fit, and an elasticated waist adds extra comfort. There is no stretch to the material, which is worth baring in mind when choosing a size. And is hand wash only. Sam Edelman Lyla Knee High Boot £113.90 (was £163) at Nordstrom Kitten heel knee boots are perfect for wearing with a satin skirt while the weather is still on the chillier side. These stunning Sam Edeleman Lyla knee high boots feature a squared off toe, flared heel and statement logo to make them really stand out. And they are available in both regular and wide calf sizes for the most comfortable fit.

As much as tan suede will always a favourite among the woman&home team, the 'horizon blue' of Katie's blazer is a refreshing, vibrant change that transforms her outfit from chic to super-chic. The hue lends itself well to the material, and sits beautifully against the silky shine of the satin below.

It's a statement piece that has timeless appeal, and one you'll be reaching for time and time again. We particularly like how Katie's clever styling create the most flattering look, which can be tricky with such contrasting fabrics. Pairing a 'blue horizon' suede blazer with a silky black satin skirt, wasn't just a masterclass in mixing and matching textures, but how to style these more tricky fabrics too.

woman&home digital fashion writer Molly Smith says: "This is the second time this month we've seen Katie Holmes in a silky satin skirt, and, once again, she's mastered the art of mixing and matching textures. Her patent Toteme wedge kitten heel boots add contrast to the soft flowing skirt, whilst the woven leather bag adds even more depth. This tactile combination feels playful and effortlessly cool, and certainly one to keep in mind for spring styling. I also love the suede blue blazer – who says suede should always be tan?"