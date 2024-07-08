Katherine Ryan makes a strong case for summer knitwear and baseball caps with her gorgeous quiet luxury Wimbledon look

Think your knitwear is only appropriate for the winter months? Let Katherine Ryan's loose weave jumper at and smart tailored trousers at Wimbledon inspire you to reconsider your seasonal wardrobe.

Although the temperamental weather has us questioning how necessary our summer capsule wardrobe really is, we can't say we've been tempted to dig the winter hoodies and jackets back out of storage yet. However, Katherine Ryan's incredible Loewe knit has us desperate to wear something similar - and it's the perfect style for the upcoming overcast weather.

Whether you're after some added warmth of you're looking for fashion-forward ways to get a little more coverage on your arms, a light, loose knit ticks almost every box. Much more sophisticated than a sweatshirt and just as practical, this quiet luxury outfit could be the start of an unexpected summer fashion trend.

Katherine Ryan at Wimbledon 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katherine's Wimbledon look

Exact match Loewe Anagram Jumper £875 at Selfridges If you can afford it, a Loewe jumper is one of the most versatile and stylish investments you can make. This particular style is made in Italy from a mohair wool blend, and thanks to the slouchy, loose knit, it's cool enough to be worn over a cami on cool summer days or can be layered up with a fur coat come winter. M&S Navy Wide Leg Trousers £27.50 at M&S It doesn't get much better than M&S for smart, affordable capsule wardrobe basics and these trousers are no exception. Available in five different leg lengths and in navy or black, there is a perfect fit for everyone - but be quick if you want to recreate Katherine's look - they sell out fast. New Look Navy Plain Cotton Cap £7.99 at New Look We believe Katherine's actual cap is this one from the official Wimbledon store, but if you want something less tennis-focused and more stylish for any sunny day, this navy cotton cap is endlessly versatile and sleek.

If you've been wondering what to wear to Wimbledon but none of your typical summer outfit formulas are doing it for you, allow Katherine's style take to encourage you to reimagine how you might use items from your autumn capsule wardrobe in a fresh way.

Use her high-low trick of styling some smart, tailored bottoms with a slouchier top for an outfit that feels comfortable, trendy, and appropriate for any occasion - even sitting court-side. By finishing off the outfit with a baseball cap that tied in beautifully with her existing colour scheme, Katherine also expertly demonstrates how to make practical, sporty accessories feel more intentional and thought-out in your look.

The comedian's outfit is by far one of our favourite Wimbledon moments this year. Despite being only four days in, we're doubtful that any other ensemble will captivate us in quite the same way. Equal parts unexpected and timelessly stylish, Katherine epitomises tennis style.