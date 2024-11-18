Katherine Ryan's graphic cherry jumper is the perfect bold antidote for dull knitwear boredom

Katherine Ryan's bright and bold graphic cherry jumper is the antidote to dull knitwear we've been searching for - and we've tracked down where to buy it.

If you feel like your winter capsule wardrobe is full of the same old styles of jumpers and cardigans and you can't help but gravitate towards muted hues and monochromatic tones when you shop for knitwear, taking note of Katherine's vibrant sweater is worth it if you're ready to inject some fruity colour into your cold weather dressing.

Of course, simplistic and wearable pieces are essential when the chilly days draw in - but sometimes one statement piece is all you need to jazz up your outfit rotation this time of year.

We fell in love with the comedian and podcaster's sky blue cherry print jumper when she sported it for an Instagram upload recently, looking cosy in the piece in the footage filmed in her sleek chrome kitchen.

Exact Match! Olivia Rubin Maja Cherries-Intarsia Cotton Jumper £200 at Harvey Nichols This gorgeous Olivia Rubin design is the dreamiest way to jazz up the drabbest of winter wardrobes. With its cosy boxy fit, long sleeves and round neckline, the rich blue piece combined with its graphic cherry print will inject joy into your cold weather outfit cycle with ease. Olivia Rubin Maja Apple-Intarsia Cotton Jumper £200 at Harvey Nichols If pretty pink is more your style than a bold blue, this adorable apple print option of the unique Olivia Rubin design is a stunning option. With the same cut and fit as Katherine's pick, this baby pink and neon green colourway is just as charming. Maddison Striped-Intarsia Cotton Jumper £165 at Harvey Nichols After colour in a more subtle way? This beautiful striped knit features blocks of pretty pastels and a rich forest green - all with the added luxury of 100% cotton knit. With a longer and slouchier cut to the fruity designs, this Olivia Rubin design will see you through endless winters in style.

Daisy Street Strawberry Knit Jumper £38 at Urban Outfitters We adore this bold strawberry print knit by Daisy Street at Urban Outfitters. With a striking red print set against a candy pink sweater, this one is sure to attract compliments all winter long. River Island Pink Lobster Knit Jumper £40 at River Island After something a little more unusual? This lobster print jumper by River Island is ideal. Comfy, cosy and weirdly cool, it's a cold weather piece that'll take your jeans and jumper outfits to another level. River Island Blue Knitted Cherry Fruit Tank Top £30 at River Island This blue and red cherry print knitted vest is a gorgeous way to combine the tank top trend and the graphic fruit print trend. Perfect for layering over something like a crisp white shirt or wearing alone with a pair of your favourite straight leg jeans.

The striking piece is the Maja Cherry Jumper by Olivia Rubin - a brand known for its focus on colour, brightness and adding joy into clothing.

The statement jumper is knitted from cotton yarns and features a boxy fit with a slight crop - making it ideal for creating a stylish silhouette with high waisted jeans and trousers or over a lowkey day dress.

The jumper's ribbed hem and cuffs add an extra touch of quality to the piece, while the crew neckline maintains cosiness - and looked particularly sleek teamed with Katherine's blunt bob haircut.

After the graphic T-shirt trend took over the high street this summer, statement graphic print knitwear is here in a big way to see us through winter with a little excitement in our wardrobes.

They're an easy way to take your usual jeans, jumper and trainers outfits to the next step - especially if you swap a sweater for a eye-catching cardigan or on-trend knitted vest.