Kate Winslet oozes class in midnight green gown at 2025 BAFTAs - we’re adding this elegant colour to our wardrobes

Kate Winslet was the epitome of class at the 2025 BAFTAs in a beautiful floor-length Armani gown - the deep midnight green shade and classic silhouette make it such a timeless piece.

The BAFTAs sees TV and film's biggest names walk the red carpet and enjoy a luxurious champagne reception thrown in their honour. It's a seriously glitzy affair, a pure heaven for any fashion lover, and we've seen a whole range of gowns grace the carpet. But few do class quite like Kate Winslet.

Skipping the red carpet completely, we caught a glimpse of her and her stunning Armani gown as she hit the bar with fellow actress Zoe Saldana, who just took home the coveted best actress in a supporting role award for her work in Netflix's Emilia Perez. With structured shoulders and a plunging V-neckline, the perfectly fitted dress oozed elegance with its timeless silhouette – and that rich midnight green shade! It simply doesn't get anymore classy than a classic jewel tone and Kate, predictably, pulls it off impeccably.



What's even better is that this Armani piece is a rewear. We first saw Kate step out in it back in 2016 for the SAG Awards and she always planned on wearing it again for this year's BAFTAs. "You might just spot me at the BAFTAs," she told Vogue earlier this year, "Where I’ll be rewearing the green Armani dress I took to the SAG Awards in 2016."

Of course she'd want to step out in the stunning piece again - who wouldn't? With its timeless shape that skims the torso, hips and thighs before billowing out at the knee into a stunning peplum, fishtail shape, it's a gown that will never go out of a style.

Helping its classic appeal, the dress is a beautiful forest green colour. A shade we know and love this time of year, with the rich jewel tone abound in many winter capsule wardrobes, it's warm, rich and deep, offsetting Kate's enviously shiny blonde strands and tanned complexion beautifully.

The designer gown also boasts no embellishments, which marks a return for the actress to her classic roots after stepping out in slightly more out-there looks over the past year. From the beautiful floral and pinstripe suit she wore for last year's Women In Film Gala to the embellished power suit co ord she opted to wear for the Golden Globes, this Armani dress is a lot more pared back, though no less stunning.

The lack of embellishments and bright colours lets the impeccable tailoring, which was actually shaped to Kate's body by Armani's designers, shine through for an oh-so classy and elegant look. She even kept her jewellery minimal, with just one crystal-embellished bracelet hanging from her wrist for a glitzy touch.

With her hair styled in soft curls that twisted away from her face for a lifted and bouncy look, Kate kept her makeup simple with a warm-toned berry lipstick, gently smoked-out brown eyeshadow, and a peachy-orange blush placed high on her cheekbones adding a touch of sultry drama to the classic look.

Hopefully we'll see Kate Winslet take to the stage tonight as her 2024 film project Lee is nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, alongside blockbusters including Gladiator II, The Outrun and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.