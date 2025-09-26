Kate Moss's black maxi dress and knee-high boots combination works effortlessly for cool-weather evenings out

Kate Moss has long been synonymous with the little black dress, and this season, she once again proved its timeless appeal. She styled hers perfectly for the fall season as she attended Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' event earlier this month.

Attending the event alongside Sienna Miller, she wore a black long-sleeve maxi-length dress, which features a subtle keyhole cut-out on the neck, and she finished off her attire with a fall must-have – a pair of leather heeled knee-high boots. If you're looking for occasion-ready fall outfit ideas, this styling combination is certainly one to note.

What makes Moss's evening attire so compelling is that it is effortless, sophisticated, and extremely versatile, too. The longer length silhouette feels classic and elegant, whilst the subtle cut-out detail adds a modern appeal. She finishes the look with large gold earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those looking for occasionwear ideas or simply stylish date night outfits that will fit seamlessly into your fall capsule closet, a little black dress and a pair of the best knee-high boots is a duo that can't be beaten. Opt for block-heeled knee-high boots if comfort is a priority, and they can also be worn in the daytime, styled with skirts or skinny jeans.

Shop Kate's Look

When the season changes, it's useful to have a few occasion-ready outfits in your closet, and this combination really can't be beaten. When the temperatures really drop, layer up your little black dress with a smart blazer or a tailored coat for bonus fashion points and extra warmth.

Close-toe heeled boots are always a winner when it comes to fall/winter styling, especially when you want to feel put-together but want to be protected from the cold. The knee-high silhouette also offers even more leg coverage than ankle-boot styles, making them a no-brainer.