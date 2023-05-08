Kate Middleton's latest slip-on flat boots are a style essential we can get on board with

Kate Middleton recently stepped out in these versatile and stylish outdoor boots, and we're obsessed with the outdoors-chic look. Here's where you can get a pair for yourself.

On May 8, Brits from across the country took the bank holiday to volunteer their time to communities in need in an effort to contribute to the Big Help Out - including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

As part of celebrating this community centered day, Kate and her family visited Slough, where they set to improve the maintenance of the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut.

Throughout the day, they were seen helping Prince Louis on an actual JCB digger, shoveling soil, trying her hand at archery, and then closing the day by posing with all the volunteers who came out to give their time to the community.

While looking at pictures from the philanthropic day, we couldn't help but notice Kate's casual chic outfit - especially her new Blundstone boots.

These boots are beloved by people all over the globe who take their outdoors footwear very seriously, and there's a reason why they're one of the most popular brands of outdoor footwear - so there's no surprise as to why Kate owns a pair herself.

These boots were perfect for the outdoor activities the family was participating in today, especially seeing as it had rained essentially all weekend, making for some quite muddy terrain. Luckily, these boots are perfect for protection from the forces of nature, including dirt, mud, and snow.

On this same day, Kate nailed casual chic by sporting a chic yet appropriate denim blouse, along with a pair of black skinny jeans, as well as a brown belt that tied the look together. The Princess's blouse was the Frill Neck Shirt in Mid-Blue Denim from the brand Really Wild - but unfortunately, this shirt is no longer stocked by the brand. However, denim is always in style, so there are a plethora of stores that sell similar styles (opens in new tab).

Kate and Louis particularly shared some special moments on this day, with the two participating in laborious activities like pushing a wheelbarrow and shoveling sand and soil. Then, at the end, the little ones were treated to s'mores - and of course, Prince Louis' face while eating them was absolutely priceless.