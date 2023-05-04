Kate Middleton proves square necklines are eternally in style with a bold dress we can't get enough of

Princess Catherine is constantly proving that timeless styles continue to reign supreme - and the square neckline dress she wore in Jamaica only further solidifies that theory.

Kate Middleton's dresses, from her stylish highly patterned midi dress to her ultra-luxe blue and green geometric print dress, never fail to impress on her royal outings.

Last year, while in Jamaica on their Platinum Jubilee royal tour, Kate wore a super fun midi dress to visit the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley used to live.

In a bit of a change for the Princess, this dress actually was upcycled from a dress that was originally from the 1950s - so yes, it's hard to come by, and yes, it is expensive.

It is, however, available to purchase on Willow Hilson Vintage, £369 ($471) (opens in new tab), which is where Kate sources some of her other vintage items, including her orange beaded handbag.

The A-line dress, which is of a midi length, (a silhouette and length Kate famously opts for often) also boasts a timeless square neckline, showing off her décolletage in a flattering yet conservative way. She and Prince William even played the drums (as seen in the picture above), so it was a good thing she wore an appropriately fun-patterned dress for the occasion.

Although Kate's unique vintage dress is on the pricey side, we found some styles that are similar - perfect for adding to your spring capsule wardrobe - and at much less expensive price points than Kate's.

The Princess also paired some classic nude slingback heels with her dress, perfect for keeping the look dressy, but not as high as her usual Emmy London (opens in new tab) pump heels. For accessories, she kept the focus on her chic square neckline opting for no necklace, but instead focused on earrings, which were gold hoops with classic pearl drops.