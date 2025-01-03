Kate Middleton's cherry drop red coat and matching roll neck was the perfect antidote to a grey January day

The Princess of Wales proved that January certainly isn't a time for dull dressing when she went for this bold berry look

The Princess of Wales visits Windsor Foodshare in January 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kate Middleton's combination of a gorgeous cherry-toned coat, a matching knit and a pair of gorgeous flared trousers was the perfect bold look for a dull January day.

This time of year is ideal for delving into the fashion archives and taking inspiration from some of the world's most stylish women on how to add a dose of joy to winter dressing.

And if you're looking to invest in some winter capsule wardrobe pieces with a little more vibrancy, the Princess of Wales's striking coat and coordinating knitwear moment from January 2023 is one worth taking inspiration from.

Stepping out in Windsor with Prince William on January 26th of that year, Catherine looked gorgeously bright for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare food bank.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Windsor Foodshare in January 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Cherry Drop Tones For January

James Lakeland Button Long Coat
James Lakeland Button Long Coat

A coat strikingly similar to Kate's Hobbs piece, this longline buttoned number is certainly one to consider if you're after some vibrant outerwear.

Nobody's Child Cashmere Crew Neck Knitted Jumper
Nobody's Child Cashmere Crew Neck Knitted Jumper

This stunning cashmere crew neck is bound to inject joy into any winter outfit - and it's on sale at Nobody's Child right now.

V-Neck Cardigan
All In Favour V-Neck Cardigan

After a bold cardigan to brighten up your collection? This gorgeous piece with statement chunky buttons is perfect.

The Princess of Wales went for some good old royal dopamine dressing to inject some colour, boldness and joy into the outfit as she saw to her royal duties on the dreary January day, choosing a single-breasted berry-coloured coat by Hobbs.

The Tilda coat is a classic design by the British label and features a 100% brushed wool composition and simplistic double button design, as well as a sharp and smart collar and timeless mid-length design.

The Princess of Wales visits Windsor Foodshare in January 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate's exact version of the Tilda from Hobbs isn't available to buy now, the brand offer various similar designs that are just as timeless and elegant.

Keeping the colourway of her outfit coordinated, Kate continued with the Hobbs theme and matched her coat with the brand's Lara Merino Wool Roll Neck, which was a near perfect shade match, creating a seamlessly synchronised look between her outerwear and knitwear.

As for trousers, it was a pair of ultra sleek wide leg navy pants. The pair expertly elongated the silhouette of the outfit, while adding something a little more than a pair of classic straight leg trousers could.

T

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trousers were the Puddle Pants by Jigsaw, featuring a flattering and comfy high-waisted design, plus a luxurious navy blue hue. Not only is Jigsaw Kate-approved brand that we've seen her in on various occasions, but it's also the label that Catherine worked for as an assistant buyer after leaving university in 2005.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

