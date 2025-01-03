Kate Middleton's cherry drop red coat and matching roll neck was the perfect antidote to a grey January day

Kate Middleton's combination of a gorgeous cherry-toned coat, a matching knit and a pair of gorgeous flared trousers was the perfect bold look for a dull January day.

This time of year is ideal for delving into the fashion archives and taking inspiration from some of the world's most stylish women on how to add a dose of joy to winter dressing.

And if you're looking to invest in some winter capsule wardrobe pieces with a little more vibrancy, the Princess of Wales's striking coat and coordinating knitwear moment from January 2023 is one worth taking inspiration from.

Stepping out in Windsor with Prince William on January 26th of that year, Catherine looked gorgeously bright for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare food bank.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Cherry Drop Tones For January

The Princess of Wales went for some good old royal dopamine dressing to inject some colour, boldness and joy into the outfit as she saw to her royal duties on the dreary January day, choosing a single-breasted berry-coloured coat by Hobbs.

The Tilda coat is a classic design by the British label and features a 100% brushed wool composition and simplistic double button design, as well as a sharp and smart collar and timeless mid-length design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate's exact version of the Tilda from Hobbs isn't available to buy now, the brand offer various similar designs that are just as timeless and elegant.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keeping the colourway of her outfit coordinated, Kate continued with the Hobbs theme and matched her coat with the brand's Lara Merino Wool Roll Neck, which was a near perfect shade match, creating a seamlessly synchronised look between her outerwear and knitwear.

As for trousers, it was a pair of ultra sleek wide leg navy pants. The pair expertly elongated the silhouette of the outfit, while adding something a little more than a pair of classic straight leg trousers could.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trousers were the Puddle Pants by Jigsaw, featuring a flattering and comfy high-waisted design, plus a luxurious navy blue hue. Not only is Jigsaw Kate-approved brand that we've seen her in on various occasions, but it's also the label that Catherine worked for as an assistant buyer after leaving university in 2005.