Thanks to Kate Hudson, we're off to shop for brown boho maxi skirts and matching leather jackets

The actress went to dinner in the boho brown outfit of our dreams

Kate Hudson at Netflix&#039;s &quot;Running Point&quot;: Exclusive Screening and Discussion held at The Paley Museum on February 26, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lucy Wigley
By
published
in News

Kate Hudson was a boho queen in the most gorgeous brown maxi skirt, and now we're off to hunt down lookalikes and matching leather jackets.

We can tentatively see that the weather is warming up, and it's time to start thinking about spring and summer fashion trends. Summer 2024 saw the return of boho style in a big way, and it's set to get even bigger in 2025.

While some might not be sure about monochrome brown, Kate's head-to-toe all-brown styling has us wanting to wear the colour on repeat. We can't stop thinking about her gorgeous skirt, brown leather jacket and brown boots, and are off to emulate this look ourselves.

Kate Hudson is seen on February 25, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Brown Maxi Skirts

Miss Selfridge skirt
Miss Selfridge Maxi Skirt in Brown

The boho skirt of dreams... The high rise waist is oh-so flattering, and the insert offers practicality while maintaining a daring edge. The pretty ruffle trims are totally eye catching, and we could talk for hours about the infinite ways this skirt could be styled.

Next skirt
Next Brown Faux Suede Asymmetric Skirt

Pretty, flowing and incredibly versatile, this would be a regularly worn staple in any capsule wardrobe. Flattering and classy, pair with boots and knits while it's still a bit chilly, and with vests and sandals for a chic summertime look.

Apricot skirt
Apricot Belted Tiered Maxi Skirt

Apart from the fact this skirt is currently less than half price, there's so much to love about it. A maxi length, this woven skirt features a fabric belt with a circular buckle and an elastic insert at the waistband for comfort. Pair with a balloon sleeved blouse and suede waistcoat for the ultimate boho look.

Kate Hudson is seen on February 25, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the actress looked amazing in her Bared Footwear Willet Boots, they do come with an astonishing $389 price tag - but there's plenty of similar picks on the high street to revamp your spring boot collection.

Kate wore her brown hair in loose waves, and the blonde colour pairs perfectly with brown of her ensemble. The star also had a perfect, glowy complexion, and went a little more daring around her eyes with a dark, smoky makeup look.

Kate was on her way out to dinner when she was snapped in this most perfect of outfits, and we're totally taking notes ready for our next date night or evening out with friends. Boho is in, browns and neutrals are in, and this is a great way to wear them.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸