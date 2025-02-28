Thanks to Kate Hudson, we're off to shop for brown boho maxi skirts and matching leather jackets
The actress went to dinner in the boho brown outfit of our dreams
Kate Hudson was a boho queen in the most gorgeous brown maxi skirt, and now we're off to hunt down lookalikes and matching leather jackets.
We can tentatively see that the weather is warming up, and it's time to start thinking about spring and summer fashion trends. Summer 2024 saw the return of boho style in a big way, and it's set to get even bigger in 2025.
While some might not be sure about monochrome brown, Kate's head-to-toe all-brown styling has us wanting to wear the colour on repeat. We can't stop thinking about her gorgeous skirt, brown leather jacket and brown boots, and are off to emulate this look ourselves.
Shop Brown Maxi Skirts
The boho skirt of dreams... The high rise waist is oh-so flattering, and the insert offers practicality while maintaining a daring edge. The pretty ruffle trims are totally eye catching, and we could talk for hours about the infinite ways this skirt could be styled.
Pretty, flowing and incredibly versatile, this would be a regularly worn staple in any capsule wardrobe. Flattering and classy, pair with boots and knits while it's still a bit chilly, and with vests and sandals for a chic summertime look.
Apart from the fact this skirt is currently less than half price, there's so much to love about it. A maxi length, this woven skirt features a fabric belt with a circular buckle and an elastic insert at the waistband for comfort. Pair with a balloon sleeved blouse and suede waistcoat for the ultimate boho look.
While the actress looked amazing in her Bared Footwear Willet Boots, they do come with an astonishing $389 price tag - but there's plenty of similar picks on the high street to revamp your spring boot collection.
Kate wore her brown hair in loose waves, and the blonde colour pairs perfectly with brown of her ensemble. The star also had a perfect, glowy complexion, and went a little more daring around her eyes with a dark, smoky makeup look.
Kate was on her way out to dinner when she was snapped in this most perfect of outfits, and we're totally taking notes ready for our next date night or evening out with friends. Boho is in, browns and neutrals are in, and this is a great way to wear them.
