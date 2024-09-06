Kate Garraway's printed midi dress and cream cardigan made the perfect cosy outfit for her day of gardening
Kate Garraway styled an autumnal printed midi dress with a longline cardigan and it's the perfect seasonal outfit for this mild weather
Kate Garraway’s gardening outfit has got us styling cosy cardigans and printed dresses for any occasion this September.
Practical items like your best wellies and waterproofs undeniably have their place in any autumn capsule wardrobe, though Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway’s gardening outfit from a sunny day at home is far more elegant and fashion-forward. The presenter took to Instagram on 1st September to share a glimpse at her tackling the garden and her printed midi dress and cardigan combination has given us plenty of inspiration for the season. Admittedly, not everyone wants to garden in their favourite pieces, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t recreate Kate’s gorgeous style day-to-day over the next few months.
On the mild September day she wore a knitted cream cardigan which had a relaxed lapel collar, spacious side pockets and a gorgeous ribbed texture to it. From the glimpse we got of Kate’s outfit, the cardigan looked to be a longer length, perhaps reaching just below her waist.
Shop Patterned Dresses for Autumn
If you've been looking for a gorgeous floral dress to add to your autumn wardrobe then this is perfect. It has a delicate pattern of tiny blue, green and yellow flowers and an elasticated waistband for extra comfort. The puffed sleeves are so elegant and this would look so chic with black knee high boots and a jacket thrown over the top.
This midi dress also comes in a green colourway, although this monochrome one is so stunning and provides so many styling possibilities. It has a fitted waist, V-neckline and is made from breathable 100% cotton. The long-sleeves make this a brilliant option for transitional dressing.
The fabulous conker-brown colour of this dress is what we're so drawn to wear this time of year. This piece has a side split in the midi length skirt and is covered with an intricate floral print. The empire line shape is lovely and a knitted vest or cardigan would work well over it on colder days.
Whilst cropped cardigans are incredibly flattering if you want to accentuate your waist when layering, nothing screams ‘cosy’ more than a longer length cardigan. They have more material to wrap round yourself and keep you warm on chilly days and they give an instantly less tailored and more relaxed feel to an outfit, especially if they have a slightly oversized silhouette like Kate’s.
The Good Morning Britain star could easily have thrown this cardigan over a simple T-shirt or jumper and jeans, with her best white trainers. On this occasion, though, she went for a patterned midi dress and showed that these are very much still a must-wear for autumn too. Kate Garraway’s dress was covered all over with what looked to be an abstract paisley pattern.
The print incorporated so many fabulous autumnal hues like burnt orange and red, as well as neutrals like black and white. The warm undertones added to the sense of cosiness and a splash of pattern is always a great way to give your outfits a fun edge.
Doing it with neutral or earthy colours makes wearing prints less daunting and the addition of a cardigan or jacket over the top also tempers the boldness of a pattern like this. We’re big fans of Kate Garraway’s gardening outfit combination and it would look every bit as beautiful worn for a day out or to work if your workspace has a more casual dress code. If you haven’t already got a patterned dress or a longline cardigan you might be tempted to add them to your autumn capsule wardrobe after seeing the presenter’s look - and it can work for colder weather too.
On rainy or chilly days you can style a midi dress and cardigan with a pair of knee high or ankle boots and add a longline coat over the top to increase the practicality factor. For those who already have a favourite patterned dress you could also draw inspiration from Kate’s outfit and get even more wear out of your summery pieces, as layering knitwear like a cardigan over them helps to extend the wearability of dresses like this well into autumn. We’ll certainly be doing this over the coming months and it’s possible Kate will again too.
