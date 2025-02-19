Julianne Moore mastered wearing barrel leg jeans last spring - and her styling trick has never been more relevant
A lesson in balancing proportions - this is how to make statement denim look refined and sophisticated.
Barrel leg jeans are having a real moment in the fashion world, with the bow-legged shape being spotted on countless celebrities from Olivia Coleman to Jennifer Lopez, so perhaps it's officially time to swap out your favourite skinny or wide leg styles for these controversial jeans.
If you're looking for ways to wear this trending silhouette Julianne Moore, look from last spring perfectly balanced the curved barrel leg jeans shape, setting a styling example you can easily follow in 2025. She paired them with a fitted matching denim shirt-jacket that cinched in at the waist and flared off, finishing neatly on the hip.
Opting for a more fitted top, shirt or jacket really works with a baggier jean style, and we love the choice of a fitted denim shirt-jacket, we'd recommend going all-in with double denim. Moore's exact look is from the coveted brand Alaïa, and she finishes off the light-wash double denim look with gold-tone leaf-shape earrings and the chicest dark brown sunglasses.
Shop Barrel Leg Jeans
These barrel leg jeans have a relaxed full-length shape that tapers just below the ankle. Style these with a matching denim shirt or wear them with some cosy knitwear and a smart blazer over the top.
These light-wash jeans are a fantastic addition to your spring capsule wardrobe. The light colour would pair with bright spring neutrals such as buttery yellow or pastel pink.
H&M have some of the best wide leg jeans, and they also have these excellent barrel leg style that comes in a range of colours. Plus for £27.99 you can't really go wrong.
Moore finishes of her denim ensemble with some peep toe black heels, another piece from this look that has risen with popularity this year. Peep toe heels are set to be a big part of shoe trends of 2025, notably being spotted on the runways of Prada and Miu Miu.
Shop Denim Shirts
This long sleeve denim shirt has a classic 70’s collar which adds to its vintage charm. It is also cinched in at the waist and has silver buttons for a sophisticated finishing touch.
To make more of a statement, opt for this barrel-sleeve denim shirt styled with your favourite barrel leg jeans. Add some slingback kitten heels for an elevated denim look.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "If Julianne Moore can't convince you on the barrel leg jeans trend, nobody can. This look is really easy to recreate, and yet looks so put together. It's a modern twist on double denim, and will win you endless compliments.".
To liven up your double denim look, add bold statement earrings just like these gold Sculpted Pebbles Earrings from & Other Stories, and some peep toe heels just like these Mango Open Toe Heels.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
