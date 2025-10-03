Julia Roberts keeps things classic with a jeans and blazer pairing as she wears everyone’s go-to casual outfit formula

You might think that your autumn capsule wardrobe has little in common with that of your favourite A-listers, but if there are two staples we’re all wearing this season, it’s jeans and a blazer.

A chic pairing that immediately makes your best jeans feel a little bit more polished. Whatever your budget, this is one outfit formula that you can rely on to nail smart casual dress codes this season.

Stepping out in New York City earlier this month, Julia Roberts nailed the classic and uncomplicated look in a pair of wide-leg denim jeans and an oversized black blazer. Slipped on top of a white button-up with a relaxed fit and a pair of pointed-toe, Mary Jane heels, her toned-down outfit was a lesson in how to dress simply but stylishly.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Polished Denim Jeans

Shop Black Blazers

Julia’s look is a masterclass in giving jeans a polished finish. The high waist, ankle-skimming hemline, and true-blue denim shade are perfect for an elevated autumn outfit idea.

Her choice of monochrome styling also played into this polished, sophisticated style. The black and white, accented by the classic denim blue, created a quiet luxury aesthetic that's hard to beat.

Although polished, Julia’s outfit still feels very casual, largely because she kept the top buttons of her shirt undone. It’s such a small detail, but it has a massive impact, especially as she’s kept her shirt collar hidden under the lapels of her blazer. This is certainly a styling trick we’ll be taking into our own jeans and blazer pairings this season, whether we’re pulling together date night looks or elevated outfits for the office.