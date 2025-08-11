Joanna Lumley's trophy jacket adds a modern twist to an all black outfit. Here's how to inject glamour into timeless staples

The hit Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ has returned to the small screen again, and the cast were out in force to celebrate the global premiere of the new season in London last week. A newcomer to the star-studded line-up is Joanna Lumley, who is set to play a key new role in the spooky show, and it's clear that she was channelling her character while at the celebration.

The 79-year-old actress opted for a gothic ensemble that wowed with a moody spin, in keeping with the dark vibe of the series. Joanna opted for a simple black camisole and a pair of JAKI Gabriella Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, and then added some drama to her otherwise understated combination by layering it under the Marina Rinaldi embellished maxi dress, which she wore open as a long flowing cape. The intricate sparkles injected some serious glamour into her outfit and the whole look was a masterclass in how to up the ante on timeless staples.

Joanna’s sparkly cover-up looked gorgeous and managed to lift her all black ensemble to give it a very special feel, and it can easily be copied for a fresh take on date night outfits or as something understated, for a theatre trip or a family dinner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Joanna's outfit proves that an all-black outfit doesn't have to be boring. There are plenty of ways to pep up the classic dark shade for a little more oomph, and you can go as bold or subtle as you like.

Add a sparkly cover-up like the star for some serious glam, and when it comes to prints try teaming your vest and trouser combination with leopard print accessories or wearing a floral blouse over the top. For an even easier way to lift your look. Sometimes it's all down to accessories, and you could simply add a pair of shiny metallic heels or some oversized gold earrings, and your all-black outfit will be transformed.