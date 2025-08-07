Joanna Lumley's breezy white trousers and bottle green shirt make summer layering look sophisticated

The acting legend mastered layering with this versatile outfit and the shirt in particular caught my eye with its colour and sheen

Joanna Lumley, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 13, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)
Emma Shacklock
By
published
in News

Unlike summer elsewhere, in the UK the weather isn’t wall-to-wall sunshine and as much as we’d love to just be wearing vest tops, shorts and summer dresses, layers are often much-needed on a breezy day. It’s easy to reach for your favourite denim jacket or blazer, but sometimes we want something a little more elegant - and lightweight.

This is when I choose the shirts from my summer capsule wardrobe and although plain linen and cotton ones are my go-tos, Joanna Lumley is inspiring me to go for something a little more glamorous. The Absolutely Fabulous icon attended Wimbledon several times in July and I feel like her green and white outfit on Day 14 went under the radar.

She wore white wide-leg trousers with a matching cami and over the top was the best bit of all - a silk bottle-green shirt. Instead of buttoning it up to the top, Joanna left it loose and undone.

Shop Green Shirts

Cotton Traders Plain Olive Satin Shirt
Cotton Traders Plain Olive Satin Shirt

This satin shirt comes in a muted olive green tone and has a collared neckline, buttons and long sleeves. You can wear it as it is with jeans or trousers, or else use it as an extra layer over your favourite summer looks.

Reiss Ameira Silk-Satin Green Shirt
Reiss Ameira Silk-Satin Green Shirt

This luxurious shirt is definitely an investment, though the timelessness of the design and the gorgeous 100% silk-satin fabric might just tempt you. The colour is stunning for all-year round, though if you'd prefer a neutral tone there are three other shades to choose from.

Apricot Seam Detail Puff Sleeved Shirt
Apricot Seam Detail Puff Sleeved Shirt

If you have been inspired to recreate a version of Joanna's outfit but want a more affordable shirt, then this is a lovely option with billowy sleeves. These bring a feminine edge to the otherwise very classic design, which has a collared neckline and button-up front.

Shop White Trousers

M&S Pure Linen Carrot-Leg Trousers
M&S Pure Linen Carrot-Leg Trousers

Available in regular, petite and long lengths, these white trousers are made from pure linen, making them a great choice for summer. They're designed to be ankle-grazers and have a carrot-shaped leg that tapers in towards the cuffs.

Nobody's Child Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers
Nobody's Child Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers

These high-waisted trousers have a comfortable wide-leg silhouette and subtle darts at the front. The side pockets are a practical addition and this particular design also comes in a beautiful olive green.

H&M White Wide-Leg Twill Trousers
H&M White Wide-Leg Twill Trousers

Made from a viscose-blend twill, these affordable trousers are high-rise, with a zip fly and a concealed button and hook-and-bar fastener. Diagonal side pockets are a handy addition and they have a flowy wide-leg cut.

This gave it a relaxed, effortlessly chic edge and the Ralph Lauren Cameron shirt has such a timeless silhouette, with a collared neckline, long sleeves and a button-up front. It’s made from breathable silk charmeuse with a soft sheen to it and a hint of stretch.

Joanna’s green shirt ticks boxes for comfort as well as style and the contrast of this jewel-tone against the rest of her white outfit was striking. She’s not the only one to have embraced dark green in recent months, as the Princess of Wales undertook a special visit in June wearing a forest green trouser suit.

These tones are always popular in autumn/winter, though the actor’s choice of a light top and trousers underneath brightened her look and made it more seasonal.

Joanna Lumley smiles and walks through Wimbledon as she attends day 14 of the championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

The sheen of the silk fabric also made a difference and looked smarter than a typical linen shirt, though you could achieve a similar effect by opting for a more affordable satin design instead.

An ensemble like Joanna’s would make a gorgeous summer date night outfit or party attire when you want to feel put-together but still comfortable and prepared for cooler temperatures. On a chillier day she could have fully buttoned the shirt and made it into a second top too.

The actor added a pair of white brogues for a contemporary touch and carried a tan Ralph Lauren RL 888 Box Calfskin Top Handle bag. With its shiny gold hardware and sleek shape, this finished off Joanna’s Wimbledon outfit with a fashion-forward flourish.

Joanna Lumley, wearing Ralph Lauren, smiles for photos on day 14 of Wimbledon 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

This might not have been as vibrant or flamboyant as some celebrity looks we saw over the Wimbledon fortnight, but Joanna’s is so wearable and versatile that it’s still giving me food for thought weeks later. Many people will also already have a classic pair of white trousers and a vest or cami in their collection too, meaning it’s a simple one to recreate and adjust to suit different occasions.

An overshirt, top and trousers is also something of a uniform for Joanna Lumley as she previously wore the same combination with different designs on Day 1 of Wimbledon too. For this outing she paired leopard print trousers with slip-on black trainers, a white T-shirt and a flowy white collared shirt.

