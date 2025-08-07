Joanna Lumley's breezy white trousers and bottle green shirt make summer layering look sophisticated
The acting legend mastered layering with this versatile outfit and the shirt in particular caught my eye with its colour and sheen
Unlike summer elsewhere, in the UK the weather isn’t wall-to-wall sunshine and as much as we’d love to just be wearing vest tops, shorts and summer dresses, layers are often much-needed on a breezy day. It’s easy to reach for your favourite denim jacket or blazer, but sometimes we want something a little more elegant - and lightweight.
This is when I choose the shirts from my summer capsule wardrobe and although plain linen and cotton ones are my go-tos, Joanna Lumley is inspiring me to go for something a little more glamorous. The Absolutely Fabulous icon attended Wimbledon several times in July and I feel like her green and white outfit on Day 14 went under the radar.
She wore white wide-leg trousers with a matching cami and over the top was the best bit of all - a silk bottle-green shirt. Instead of buttoning it up to the top, Joanna left it loose and undone.
This luxurious shirt is definitely an investment, though the timelessness of the design and the gorgeous 100% silk-satin fabric might just tempt you. The colour is stunning for all-year round, though if you'd prefer a neutral tone there are three other shades to choose from.
If you have been inspired to recreate a version of Joanna's outfit but want a more affordable shirt, then this is a lovely option with billowy sleeves. These bring a feminine edge to the otherwise very classic design, which has a collared neckline and button-up front.
This gave it a relaxed, effortlessly chic edge and the Ralph Lauren Cameron shirt has such a timeless silhouette, with a collared neckline, long sleeves and a button-up front. It’s made from breathable silk charmeuse with a soft sheen to it and a hint of stretch.
Joanna’s green shirt ticks boxes for comfort as well as style and the contrast of this jewel-tone against the rest of her white outfit was striking. She’s not the only one to have embraced dark green in recent months, as the Princess of Wales undertook a special visit in June wearing a forest green trouser suit.
These tones are always popular in autumn/winter, though the actor’s choice of a light top and trousers underneath brightened her look and made it more seasonal.
The sheen of the silk fabric also made a difference and looked smarter than a typical linen shirt, though you could achieve a similar effect by opting for a more affordable satin design instead.
An ensemble like Joanna’s would make a gorgeous summer date night outfit or party attire when you want to feel put-together but still comfortable and prepared for cooler temperatures. On a chillier day she could have fully buttoned the shirt and made it into a second top too.
The actor added a pair of white brogues for a contemporary touch and carried a tan Ralph Lauren RL 888 Box Calfskin Top Handle bag. With its shiny gold hardware and sleek shape, this finished off Joanna’s Wimbledon outfit with a fashion-forward flourish.
This might not have been as vibrant or flamboyant as some celebrity looks we saw over the Wimbledon fortnight, but Joanna’s is so wearable and versatile that it’s still giving me food for thought weeks later. Many people will also already have a classic pair of white trousers and a vest or cami in their collection too, meaning it’s a simple one to recreate and adjust to suit different occasions.
An overshirt, top and trousers is also something of a uniform for Joanna Lumley as she previously wore the same combination with different designs on Day 1 of Wimbledon too. For this outing she paired leopard print trousers with slip-on black trainers, a white T-shirt and a flowy white collared shirt.
