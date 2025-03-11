Jessica Ennis-Hill just combined lemon yellow trousers with the 2025 summer nail trend we'll be jumping on

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has combined lemon yellow trousers with a vibrant 2025 summer nail trend that we’ll be jumping on.

Trends aren’t the be-all or end-all of an outfit, but Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill’s latest look saw fashion and nail trends collide in the most fabulous way. Pastels were always going to be a spring/summer fashion trend for 2025, but butter and lemon yellow have been particularly popular recently and the retired Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete is a fan too. Taking to Instagram on 10th March she shared a picture of her outfit, styled by the brilliant Tess Wright, for covering the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn with the BBC.

Jessica wore a pair of beautiful pale yellow trousers with a knitted waistcoat and brought a splash of vibrancy with her sunset nails that we’re eager to recreate this summer. The trousers had a crisp pleat running down each leg and looked to be mid-rise with her top tucked in.

A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill) A photo posted by on

Shop Lemon Yellow Trousers

Abercrombie & Fitch Wide Leg Trousers £65 at Abercrombie & Fitch Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has shown that yellow isn't a colour to be afraid of wearing and these wide-leg trousers are such a beautiful pale tone that's similar to hers. They're available in a variety of different lengths and are very high-waisted, with pleats and a partially elasticated waistband. Zara ZW Collection Yellow Culottes £29.99 at Zara Affordable and easy to wear, these high-waisted, wide-leg culottes have a pleat at the front and a concealed side zip fastening. They also come in ecru and black but this butter yellow hue is perfect if you've been inspired by Jessica Ennis-Hill's outfit. Cos Linen Slim-Leg Trousers £115 at Cos If you prefer your tailored trousers to have more tapered legs then this pair from Cos are a great option. They are made from lightweight European Flax™ and have a neat waistband. You can style them as a set with the coordinating blazer or wear them with a simple white T-shirt and trainers.

Shop Sunset Nail Colours

Barry M Gelly Nail Polish in Mandarin Was £4.49, Now £2.29 at Amazon Recreating Jessica Ennis-Hill's sunset nails doesn't have to cost a fortune and this affordable Barry M shade is a glorious orange hue for spring/summer. It's the Gelly Hi Shine formula which helps to give a glossy finish - simply pair with a base and top coat and you're good to go. L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil £15.68 at Amazon Enriched with shea butter this nail and cuticle treatment nourishes and strengthens your nail bed and the surrounding skin. It also comes with a handy brush applicator which makes it so easy to apply. OPI Infinite Shine Polish in Bright On Top Of It £18 at Look Fantastic This OPI polish has their Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like formula and is chip-resistant and long-wearing. The pre-cured gel technology nail varnish can be applied evenly with the pro-wide brush and this fun orange colour screams warm weather to us. Use with a base and top coat to enhance longevity.

The soft creamy yellow tone of these is not only right on trend for 2025 but screams spring/summer to us as something a little different from the other pastels like pink, mint and blue that we see a lot this time of year. Many people might be daunted by the prospect of styling yellow, but a paler hue like Jessica’s trousers is easier as a starting point.

It’s closer to cream and white and yet brings a pop of colour to an ensemble in an understated way. We’d style yellow trousers with a neutral top to balance them and tailored designs like the Olympian’s work so well as part of date night outfits with a shirt or dressier cami. Jessica wore her lemon trousers with a black sleeveless knitted waistcoat with gold buttons.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The texture of the fabric was a lovely contrast against the smartness of the structured trousers and together they nail a "smart-casual" dress code. Add a pair of your best white trainers and you’re good to go, but Jessica went more formal with her pointed toe heels. She then brought in another stunning trend with her bright orange nail polish.

"As we’re beginning to be treated to glimpses of sunshine, it’s only natural that zesty citrus hues are a popular choice for a spring/summer manicure - think lemon yellows and Aperol oranges," says woman&home’s Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett. "As for the latter shade, the sunset-esque shade pairs perfectly with preened short square nails, as proved by Jessica Ennis-Hill, to add a vibrant seasonal pop of colour to your talons."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Gold Minds with Jessica Ennis-Hill (@goldminds.podcast) A photo posted by on

This nail look proves that you don’t have to have long nails to make an impact with your nail polish and, if anything, we prefer Jessica’s shorter nails with the orange tone. The orange and yellow together immediately make us think of summer sunsets and the polish was a fun addition to an otherwise very sleek outfit.

If you’re never sure exactly how to mix different colours within an outfit then following Jessica Ennis-Hill’s approach is a good way to go. Keep to one key colour with your clothes alongside neutral staples and then go for a brighter or contrasting tone on your nails as it’s noticeable but more subtle.

We've seen Jessica do this on plenty of occasions and orange is one of her favourite tones in general. When she's wearing a neutral outfit, the Olympian loves nothing more than injection of vibrancy with orange or red polish.