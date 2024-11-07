Jennifer Lopez ditches dark shades in a luxurious winter white look that we're rushing to recreate

Jennifer Lopez recently stepped out in an all-white look that feels perfectly tailored for the winter season. A turtle-neck knitted dress paired with a luxurious white textured coat, she attended a screening of her new film, Unstoppable. This is a look you'll want to recreate for the festive season.

Let's be honest—finding the perfect Christmas party outfits can feel like a never-ending task. And if you're currently considering between the usual red or metallic tones, Lopez's all-white look shows that there is another way to dress during the upcoming festive season. The soft white dress and luxe textured jacket combination brings a fresh approach to Christmas dressing, perfect for making a statement.

Winter white from head to toe feels sophisticated, elegant and confident. So if you're looking to break away from the usual winter palette, consider going bold with an all-white ensemble. Plus adding bright white staples to your winter capsule wardrobe is a great way to liven up your already existing go-to pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get a dress like Jennifer's

Monsoon Nikita Embellished Halter Neck £175 (was £350) at John Lewis Featuring an eye-catching halter neck and simple skirt, this dress is perfect for wearing to special occasions. It also features fabulous embellished sequins which subtly cover the dress. En Saison Greta Bias Cut Dress £92.20 at Nordstrom This glamorous dress comes in a textured satin and features a billowy bodice. You'll reach for the dress time and time again during the party season, and through the warmer months too. H&M Fringed Dress £44.99 at H&M This fringed dress is ankle-length, with a sheer weave detailed with soft fringes which give it that unique festive texture. Pair this with your favourite kitten heels, slingback heels or even ankle boots.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Winter white is really emerging as a trend for party season, and so far this week we've seen both Victoria Beckham and now Jennifer Lopez leaning into all-white outfits. I particularly love how J Lo has played with texture here, and the turtleneck on her knitted dress makes it cosy and glamorous at the same time.".

How to accessorise

Allegra K Women's Winter Faux Fur Jacket From £60.31 at Amazon This loose fit soft faux fur jacket is perfect for layering over dresses in the winter months. Team with any colour, from a matching white dress to dark shades such as brown or burgundy, ASOS DESIGN Punk Slingback Metal Heels £28.90 (was £34) at ASOS You can't go wrong with investing in a good pair of slingback heels, and these are excellent value for money. Team with anything from dresses and skirts to your favourite barrel leg jeans. Missoma Pearl Twisted Small Drop Hoop Earrings £98 at Missoma These small twisted hoops are ideal for everyday wear, plus they are made from 18ct Gold and Vermeil pearls so you know the quality of these earrings is excellent.

All-white is a fabulous option for special occasion dressing, however, if going all-in seems slightly too daring, ease the outfit with a few touches of colour. Try a white dress with gold earrings or a chunky gold bracelet. Or to add warmth to a white staple, opt for deeper winter shades for layering. For example layer a chocolate brown blazer over the top of a bright white dress, or add a sparkly statement clutch for a festive feel.