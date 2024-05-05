Jennifer Lopez just wore the perfect white coat
J-Lo looks flawless in an all-white ensemble for the premiere of her new Netflix show, Atlas
Jennifer Lopez looked stunning at Netflix's Atlas premier in an all-white ensemble with a striking white overcoat to finish off the look.
We recently spotted J-Lo in some coffee-coloured slingbacks and the same white coat – it's evidently a key part of her spring capsule wardrobe.
This time, she teamed the striking coat with an all-white outfit from Italian brand GENNY FW24 collection, pairing flattering flared trousers with a sheer top featuring statement sleeves. The singer and actress finished the look with a simple white bag with gold accents and chunky gold rings and earrings.
Atlas is a new sci-fi drama with J-Lo in the starring role. Launching on Netflix on 24th May, it tells the story of Atlas, a data journalist on a mission to protect earth from the dancers of advancing technology. Jen told Netflix's Tudum of the character, "Atlas is someone who has basically shut out the world around her. She doesn't trust anybody and doesn't want anything to do with AI."
She then continued, "I loved that this is a big sci-fi action movie, but at its core, it's a story of friendship - and a love story, in a way. I always see everything as a love story, but this is a different kind of love between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances, and teach each other how to be more human."
Back to the look on the night. Jen wore her hair in my signature loose waves and dramatic eye makeup, finished off with a vibrant pink lip. Celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin was the man responsible for her chic blowdry and he also shared some stunning shots of the singer,
J-Lo fans were quick to show their appreciation for her look, calling her a 'fashionista'. "Looking like an iconic fashionista who would stir the emotions of your fans one way and the rest the other way!" wrote one fan on Instagram.
Another wrote, "This outfit though! MUJER!" While another wrote, "The outfit is everything." And a fourth said, "JUST WOW😍 you look so good, and expensive - literally the baddest."
