Jennifer Lopez just teamed her classic grey trench with the most unexpected shoes – this coat works wear with any footwear
The singer gave the ultimate style demo in the wear-with-everything staple, teaming her trench with both stilettos and UGG boots.
Spotted in snaps taken on the set of new movie, Office Romance, JLo can be seen sporting a timeless collared trench coat for a day of filming in New Jersey.
A classic mac-style coat is something we see as an essential in any spring capsule wardrobe, thanks to the endless outfit potential one can provide. Whether you style a trench with your favourite comfy jeans and T-shirt or over a glam LBD for an evening out, this classic coat style works seamlessly with both casual and more elevated dressing.
JLo proved this to be true when she teamed her statement grey trench with not only stiletto heels, but chestnut brown UGGs, too.
Caroline Parr, woman&home Fashion Ecommerce Editor loves how JLo's styling highlights the trench's versatility. "Jennifer's look is proof there's no shoe a trench coat can't work with. Killer heels? Easy. Cosy UGG boots? No problem! Invest in a neutral coat like this and you'll be wearing it with ballet flats and trainers too."
The epitome of timeless, this H&M trench has all the perfect elements. Its flattering light beige hue is the perfect neutral to incorporate into your wardrobe, while the striking collar, double-breasted fit and chic tie waist provide that Parisian feel trench coats are loved for.
This oversized two-tone trench in neutral beige with rich brown detailing is a layering investment you'll keep in your collection for years to come. We love the corduroy cuffs and collar with tortoise shell buttons.
Always one to appreciate a wearable neutral, Caroline points out that straying from the camel trenches we know and love can make the piece even easier to blend with items you already own.
"I really like the pale grey as an alternative to classic camel, and trust me when I say you'll be reaching for yours every day while the weather is so unpredictable," she adds.
Braving the April drizzle, Jennifer looked cosy and elegant for filming in the tie-waist outerwear number, with its standout epaulettes, bold lapels and oversized fit doing all the talking.
With her hair worn up in a sleek, smooth bun for a day in front of the cameras, the actress and singer looked the part for the upcoming Netflix rom-com, pulling off office chic like a pro. Adding to the workwear feel, Jen's movie look included a quilted grey tophandle bag and always-in-style suede court heels.
The sleek pumps weren't JLo's only shoes of the day, though - she was photographed strutting around in a pair of on-trend UGGs after she swapped into them for some off-duty comfort.
The resurgence of beloved 2000s-esque boots in recent years has seen them become an ultra on-trend staple for fashion lovers around the world, including JLo. It's no surprise to see her reaching for her UGGs, as she's sported them in various styles lately, including a cool heeled pair.
Looking cosy and lowkey in her Chestnut Women's Classic Short II Boots, JLo's trench and UGG blend demonstrated why they (or a pair of UGG alternatives) are a worthy investment.
