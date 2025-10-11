Jennifer Lopez expertly styles autumn's favourite skirt trend, although it's the furry trims that add the perfect cosy finish

One of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, neutral brown hues aren’t going anywhere this season. But while you might hear ‘neutral’ and think of minimalist, pared-back outfits, JLo has given us some food for thought with her sandy brown co-ord.

Stepping out in New York, the singer stunned in the Harithand Lizelot Skirt, which she styled with the matching Lizelot top. Not only did her look prove that pencil skirts are well and truly back as one of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, but the faux-fur cuffs on her long sleeve top have us wondering how to recreate this cosy autumnal look.

While not the most practical for those of us that have to do a spot of washing up in the middle of the day, JLo's furry cuffs added a new dimension to this simple bodycon co-ord. To finish her look, JLo opted for a croc-printed clutch, some beige, pointed-toe courts and a pair of Chloé Aly square-frame acetate and gold-tone sunglasses, the sunset-tinted lenses brought a lovely flush of colour to the neutral outfit.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get JLo's Autumnal Look

If you’ve been inspired by celebrity fashion recently, there’s no doubt you’ve added a pencil skirt to your autumn capsule wardrobe. They’re ideal for adding a sophisticated touch to any autumn outfit ideas and JLo’s choice of a sand-toned skirt gives the style a lovely autumnal feel.

The colour also works perfectly if you’re a fan of the quiet luxury look, as it delivers the complete opposite of maximalism style, especially in such a sleek silhouette. A neutral colour palette is also extremely easy to style, as those core hues will mix and match well.

The faux fur cuffs might feel like a curveball, but furry textures are big news this season and this is a high-fashion way to wear the trend. While JLo's top featured a fairly impractical, deep-set cuff, this removable option shown above gives you plenty of versatility.

