Jennifer Aniston's knee high boots, black blazer and tights were a masterclass in cosy all-black styling
Simple, chic and so easy to copy...
Jennifer Aniston's combination of a sleek black blazer, knee high boots and a pair of cosy tights is the all-black look that you can rely on to look chic all the way through autumn and winter.
In our eyes, a chic black blazer is a key style element that an autumn capsule wardrobe just can't be without and can easily take a simple outfit from basic to sleek and elegant.
While there are ways of styling our trusty black blazers that we come back to again and again, we're always delving through the style archives for outfit inspiration that we can copy, especially as the chillier weather draws in - and an old school shot of Jennifer in head-to-toe black is the latest one that's got us taking notes.
Shop Chic Black Blazers
Stepping out in New York City back in September 2011, Jen looked timelessly stylish in the look that consisted of some very versatile pieces. The blend of her long-line single-breasted blazer worn over a minimalistic black skirt, her suede knee highs and a pair of black woolly tights created a seamless and practical outfit that took her from day to night.
Jen wore her classic blazer buttoned over what appeared to be a plunging black cami, with the hem of the piece falling low enough to almost create the illusion of a blazer dress. Battling the autumnal chill, her opaque black tights and suede boots added extra layers of warmth, while the heel of the boot added elevation and elongation.
Despite the fact these photos are over a decade old, a pair of suede knee high boots are still a cold weather footwear option that's well worth investing in - and won't be going out of style anytime soon.
Keeping things oh-so cool when it came to accessories, Jen sported a pair of dark-framed aviator sunglasses and added a delicate pop of gold with a single chain necklace.
Applauding Jen for her impeccably chic look, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, emphasised just how easy it is to copy.
She said, "Nobody does elevated basics quite like Jennifer, and this look is yet more proof that if you invest in key pieces like a blazer and boots, you can make them work with everything. This is the perfect layered look for chilly autumn days, and you really can't go wrong with all-black."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
