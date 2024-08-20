Jennifer Aniston’s failsafe style pairing of bootcut jeans and a cropped blazer is about to become our new autumn uniform

Jennifer Aniston’s failsafe style pairing of a cropped blazer and bootcut jeans is about to become our new autumn uniform.

Summer isn’t over yet but that hasn’t stopped us from starting to think about key pieces for our autumn capsule wardrobe. Perhaps the most key staple we will all reach for as the seasons change is a jacket and if you’re looking for outerwear inspiration it doesn’t come much more chic than Jennifer Aniston’s go-to design - the cropped blazer. The Hollywood icon has more than proved her style credentials over the years and even when filming her wardrobe is immaculate. In 2022 Jennifer was photographed as she filmed The Morning Show on Coney Island and her blazer and bootcut jeans combination is one that we’ll be wearing on repeat.

She opted for a black cropped blazer which had a timeless lapel collar and a double-breasted fit with gorgeous tortoiseshell buttons running down the front. Jennifer left her jacket open, giving her outfit a more smart-casual feel to it, and it finished perfectly at her waist.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty)

Recreate Jennifer Aniston's Look

La Redoute Short Blazer Was £65, Now £29.25 at La Redoute A cropped blazer is such a beautiful jacket option to have in your wardrobe and this one is very affordable and classic. It has padded shoulders for extra shaping, a double-breasted design and pockets at the front. Style with black trousers or your favourite blue denim jeans. M&S Eva Bootcut Jeans £25 at M&S Available in a range of colours, these mid-wash bootcut jeans are so versatile and easy to pair with your existing wardrobe favourites. They're made from super stretchy, cotton-rich fabric and have a gorgeous high-waisted cut and ankle grazer length. M&S Crossbody Bag £25 at M&S If you want to fully recreate Jennifer Aniston's look then a crossbody black bag is key and this one is sleek and so stylish. It fastens with a secure magnetic closure and has a front flap and internal zip pocket for all your essentials. It's fully lined and this would be fabulous worn with jeans and a blazer this autumn.

If you’re wondering how to style a blazer day-to-day then following The Morning Show star’s example of wearing jeans with hers is a good way to go. Denim is a brilliant choice to pair with a tailored blazer as it balances out the formality of the jacket’s silhouette. Her jeans had a comfy bootcut design and the high-rise cut worked beautifully with Jennifer Aniston’s cropped blazer.

The jacket finished at the exact point of her jeans’ waistband which is such a flattering style choice if you want to accentuate your waist. On this occasion, Jennifer’s colour choices added a fabulous level of contrast into her outfit as the neutral black blazer looked wonderful with the brighter mid-wash jeans.

Whilst light washes are incredibly popular in summer and black jeans come into their own in the colder months, mid-blue jeans are a stunning all-rounder. Their versatility makes them a much reached-for item in many people’s collections and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr hugely admires Jennifer’s style.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

"As we start to think about autumn, a black blazer and blue jeans is a failsafe combination. Jennifer's bootcut denim really elongates the leg, and the cropped blazer not only shows the jeans off in all their glory, but it further plays with proportions to create a very flattering look," she says. "Add in a tiny Saint Laurent bag and it's a great way to mix things up if oversized jackets and baggy jeans aren't for you."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Underneath her jacket Jennifer wore a black roll neck jumper and, as Caroline noticed, a Saint Laurent black crossbody bag. This bag was big enough for her character’s essentials without being overly bulky, whilst the crossbody strap worn under the jacket gave her items an enhanced level of security. She coordinated her black pointed toe boots with her blazer and bag, creating a lovely sense of cohesion.

(Image credit: Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

If Jennifer was wearing a similar look, out of character as Alex from The Morning Show, she could easily have swapped the boots for a pair of her best white trainers to make it even more relaxed. Although this was a filming look, we’ve also seen Jennifer reach for a cropped blazer and jeans combination before.

In 2019 she wore a different black cropped blazer with washed black skinny jeans and black suede ankle boots. So it seems that whether on set or not, Jennifer Aniston’s love of cropped blazers and denim is a go-to for her - and we’re definitely going to be trying it out this autumn.