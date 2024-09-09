Jasmin Harman's flattering short leg swimsuit is the perfect piece for cold water swimming this autumn

Summer might be over, but Jasmin Harman has shown we can still go cold water swimming in style this autumn with her short leg swimsuit that's perfect to keep you warm(ish) in the water.

Just because summer is over, it doesn't mean our favourite summer activities should be too. In the warmer months, many people discovered and delighted in the benefits of cold water swimming, with hundreds flocking to the many beautiful wild swimming spots across the world.

But, even in the warmer months, the UK's cool waters left us struggling to know what to wear wild swimming. How do we keep warm but still look stylish and feel comfortable too? And now that autumn is here, the problem is only worse.

But Jasmin Harman has nailed the wild swimming dress code, taking to Instagram to show off her short leg swimsuit that's going to become a staple for any wild swimming fans out there this season.

Shop short leg swimsuits

EXACT MATCH Zumba Sun And Swim Bodysuit £60 at Zumbawear With double layered fabric and an inner lining, you can keep warm in this short leg swimsuit from Zumba. We love the colourful side seams and flattering slim fit. Plus, the fabric has UPF 50+ UV protection for when the sun does come out, and it also has a protective shield to stop chlorine and salt water damaging both your skin and the swimsuit's fabric. Speedo Women's Hyperboom Splice Legsuit Was £44, now £37.41 at Amazon With quick drying and 100% chlorine resistant fabric, this Speedo short leg swimsuit is perfect for anyone looking for some extra coverage on their swims this autumn. It also has a bust shelf liner to keep your bust in place as you swim, with the classic Speedo cut out back adding a chic touch to the practical look. Long Sleeve Zip Up One Piece Swimsuit £21.55 at Amazon With long sleeves and short legs for modest coverage, this swimsuit boasts padded fabric to help keep you warm in cold water while still ensuring you have total movement and flexibility when swimming. With a beautiful tropical pattern on the sleeves and a practical zip at the front, you get the best of both worlds.

While you might invest in a short leg wetsuit primarily for practical reasons in the cooler months, there's no reason not to keep them on hand for when summer eventually comes back around again. Sure, there will undoubtedly be new swimwear trends you'll want to invest in before your next summer holiday, but these flattering and handy one-pieces will forever be in style - plus, they're a great style of swimwear for women over 50 to help boost confidence.