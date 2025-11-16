Jump to category:

Isla Fisher’s wintery take on tailoring is all the inspiration you’ll need to update your workwear this season

Get yourself ready for your next big meeting with a smart ensemble inspired by the star.

A HEADSHOT OF ISLA FISHER
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

If you are feeling stuck in a rut with your boardroom attire, then I urge you to take a look at one of Isla Fisher’s latest looks. The stylish star has been busy promoting her latest film 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't', and has looked fantastic along the way.

One of my favourite looks from her promo tour is a blazer and trouser combination in a soft grey colour. The actress styled the suit perfectly by layering it over a roll neck in a similar tone, giving her sharp tailoring a winter-ready feel that could easily work for the office over the coming weeks.

ISLA FISHER WEARING A SUIT AND ROLL NECK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing smartly really doesn't have to be boring, and introducing simple yet chic tops and accessories to your favourite women's trouser suit can make all the difference and give your co-ord a fresh look.

Follow Isla's lead and style your separates with a roll neck and tan Chelsea boots, or introduce pattern with a printed blouse or even a classic Breton stripe t-shirt.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

