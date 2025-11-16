Isla Fisher’s wintery take on tailoring is all the inspiration you’ll need to update your workwear this season

If you are feeling stuck in a rut with your boardroom attire, then I urge you to take a look at one of Isla Fisher’s latest looks. The stylish star has been busy promoting her latest film 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't', and has looked fantastic along the way.

One of my favourite looks from her promo tour is a blazer and trouser combination in a soft grey colour. The actress styled the suit perfectly by layering it over a roll neck in a similar tone, giving her sharp tailoring a winter-ready feel that could easily work for the office over the coming weeks.

If you're workwear attire is feeling a little drab, or you're after a refresh, turning to some of this season's hottest hues can help elevate your look. This mink/soft grey hue feels like a fresh take on traditional winter colouring, and it works beautifully against the star's auburn hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Dressing smartly really doesn't have to be boring, and introducing simple yet chic tops and accessories to your favourite women's trouser suit can make all the difference and give your co-ord a fresh look.

Follow Isla's lead and style your separates with a roll neck and tan Chelsea boots, or introduce pattern with a printed blouse or even a classic Breton stripe t-shirt.