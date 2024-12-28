Helen Skelton's sultry sequin gown with edgy belt detail has got us so ready to dazzle on New Year's Eve

Struggling to find the perfect New Year's Eve outfit? Look no further than Helen Skelton's stunning sequin gown with its striking ruffled hemline, edgy belt detail and sultry low-cut neckline.

Whether you're hosting a blow-out end-of-the-year bash, or you're heading out to take on the town and dance the night away - or perhaps you're having a quiet night in, hunkering down sofa and watching the fireworks. Whatever it is that you're doing, figuring out what to wear on New Year's Eve can be a struggle.

It's a lot of pressure to decide what look we want to welcome the New Year in and that makes selecting the right outfit from your winter capsule wardrobe far too stressful - but we're taking style notes from Helen Skelton's head-to-toe sequinned look that is sure to turn heads no matter your New Year's plans.

Get Helen Skelton's Look

Helen stunned in the Sunrise Silver Sequin Dress by Melis Kaptanoğlu, which she wore back in 2023 to attend the Brit Awards. The dress is a beautiful piece, standing out even in the sea of ballgowns at the awards ceremony with its head-to-toe sequin fabric, figure-hugging bodice, and statement asymmetric hemline that's made all the more eye-catching for its cascading ruffled detail.

The luxury brand, who are based in Istanbul, gave the dress a sultry low-cut neckline, with the simple scooped shape and thin straps keeping the revealing detail from feeling like too much. This simple approach to the silhouette continues throughout the dress, with the bodice running in one simple figure-hugging line down from the bodice to the waist, then to the hips as well before falling down into the ruffled skirt.

The sequins are the star of the show, even with the statement ruffled detail on the skirt, and the sparkling fabric is perfect for New Year's Eve - if you can't wear thousands of sequins then, when can you? We love the silver colour which is sharp and striking as it catches and reflects the light.

While the model on Melis Kaptanoğlu's website pairs this dress with some metallic silver heels that compliment the dress beautifully for a party-ready style, Helen went for a more understated look with her accessories. Slipping into a pair of black court heels, she tied in this grounding black shade with a black leather belt whose textured fabric and silver stud detailing brought an edgier feel to the feminine silhouette of dress and the shining sequins lining its fabric.

This is a great styling hack for dresses like Helen's that feature little in the way of bodice embellishment, with the belt giving more structure to simplistic looks as it draws attention to the waist. It's also a great way to show off your personality and add a personal touch to a piece that maybe you wouldn't normally choose to wear.

With her hair slicked back into a voluminous low ponytail, her curled strands hung beautifully down her back and allowed her oversized silver hooped earrings to shine. With just a few silver rings acting as her only other jewellery, and a nude lipstick adding a subtle sweeping of colour to her lips, it was Helen's dramatic smokey eyeshadow look that finished off her outfit. The statement makeup look oozes drama, with the deep black shade of her shadow and eyeliner tying in with her accessories and adding a glamorous flair.

If you're recreating Helen's look, we'd finish off the outfit with a leather jacket to lean into that edgier style she's introduced through her accessories. A black trench-style coat would look equally great to top everything off and bring some sophisticated flair into the outfit too.

For finishing touches, a black leather mini bag would be the perfect choice of handbag - though a silver metallic clutch bag or sequinned grab bag would highlight the dress beautifully too.