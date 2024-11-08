Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots have got us excited for festive styling with a comfy twist
Helen Skelton wore a gorgeous knitted dress last December and proved that festive outfits can be snuggly and elegant
Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots has got us excited to wear comfy festive outfits.
The festive season is slowly edging closer and one thing that’s already got us excited for it are the outfit possibilities. From sparkly Christmas party outfit ideas to cosy Christmas jumpers, it’s the season for embracing both glamour and comfort. If you can combine both of those things in a single outfit then we think you’re on to a winner and Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress look from last year did just that. Reminiscing about this outfit has given us plenty of inspiration and several pictures of her wearing it were shared on social media by Helen, her amazing stylist Anna Belkerman and makeup artist Melissa Bourne.
It appears that Helen wore her red Jigsaw jumper dress whilst filming an episode of Channel 5’s On the Farm and it was the perfect piece to keep her warm, with its roll neck and maxi length. It fell to just above her ankles and had statement turned-up cuffs that she wore rolled over the end of her coat sleeves to give her outfit a cool edge.
A post shared by @annabelkermanstylist
A photo posted by on
Shop Red Jumper Dresses
This maxi dress is perfect if you want to recreate Helen Skelton's red jumper dress look this winter. It's crafted from premium merino wool in a cranberry-red tone and the turtleneck design and drop shoulders give it a relaxed and cosy feel.
Also available in black and white colourways, this fabulous red sweater dress has a fluted hem at the bottom and feminine puffed sleeves. It's made from a cotton-blend fabric and would be beautiful with a longline coat and knee high boots.
Recreate The Rest Of Helen's Outfit
Crafted from a warm wool blend material, this grey longline belted coat has a relaxed feel but is still so chic. The front welt pockets are handy and the matching fabric belt means you can effortlessly adjust the fit to suit you and your outfits.
Made from durable leather, these black Chelsea boots are classic and sturdy for wearing in the winter. The elasticated sides make them easy to pull on and off and they have a low block heel and Insolia Flex® technology that helps to improve your foot's natural rotational movement.
It had a streamlined silhouette that was a little different to the boxy-shape jumper dresses we often see, and this made Helen’s jumper dress feel a little more elegant and elevated. The colour was pure Christmas red - a beautiful cranberry tone that is bold, but remarkably wearable. The broadcast star has never been afraid to wear vivid colours when she’s filming and red is one of the tones that we’ve seen Helen wear a lot before.
Bright red might seem daunting to style, but this colour goes beautifully with blue denim and would also work with any of the neutral pieces you have in your winter capsule wardrobe already, like your favourite camel coat or black boots. Helen Skelton proved how easy it is to create a balanced, wearable outfit that features a pop of red as she wore her jumper dress with a grey marl coat and black boots.
A post shared by Melissa (@melissabourne)
A photo posted by on
The coat was almost as long as her dress and had a slightly oversized shape with lapels. It also had no visible buttons or zips, suggesting that it could have had a belt to fasten it and that Helen had chosen to forgo it on this occasion. Having her coat open meant that you could see her stunning red dress more and it also draped beautifully and added a relaxed feel.
Helen Skelton’s black boots were a great choice too and had a very timeless design. Given that she was filming outside and got to meet some adorable donkeys in their pen, choosing flat boots with a slightly chunkier sole was a practical choice. To dress up a jumper dress even more heeled boots are a brilliant alternative, especially knee high boots with a midi dress as they layer over each other seamlessly and can help give a leg-elongating effect.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It’s not clear how tall Helen’s boots were but they could have been ankle boots and these also look lovely with a knitted dress. She finished off her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings that brought a touch more glamour and she often opts for chunky gold jewellery all year round. With this look Helen Skelton reminded us that festive dressing doesn’t have to be all sequins and velvet and that we can be chic and snuggly at the same time.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Limbs in The Loch: Where is killer William Beggs now?
Viewers tuning into BBC documentary Limbs in The Loch, have been shocked by the details of William Beggs' crime - they're also wondering where he is now.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Sandra Oh's polarising mani is a bold twist on a French tip - but far easier to recreate
Featuring one of winter's chicest shades, Sandra Oh's 'dipped' nails have got our beauty team talking...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We're shopping Claudia Winkleman's stunning white winter coat from one of our favourite brands
This is an investment piece that you'll reach for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez ditches dark shades in a luxurious winter white look that we're rushing to recreate
Attending a screening of her new film in London, Lopez glowed in an all-white ensemble that's perfect for the party season ahead
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy borg-lined boots and matching crossbody gave practicality, style and warmth all at once - with a good dose of Chanel
Sienna Miller never fails to dress for winter with perfection
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Olivia Colman redefines festive glamour in bold pink jumpsuit - we're shopping similar styles from our favourite brands
This look offers a fresh take on winter colours
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's winter white trouser suit is the minimalist outfit that will make party season easy
She even matched with her mini-me daughter Harper Beckham
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Victoria Beckham's bright green trousers and grandad coat combination is the winter outfit formula to follow if you're after vibrancy and warmth
Victoria Beckham's colourful street style is so chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes channels British heritage dressing in fabulous yellow plaid pants and high-neck navy sweater
This outfit makes a convincing case for bold winter staples
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's chocolate suede skirt and white knitted vest are from one of our favourite brands
If you're wondering how to style a suede skirt this is how
By Molly Smith Published