Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots have got us excited for festive styling with a comfy twist

Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots has got us excited to wear comfy festive outfits.

The festive season is slowly edging closer and one thing that’s already got us excited for it are the outfit possibilities. From sparkly Christmas party outfit ideas to cosy Christmas jumpers, it’s the season for embracing both glamour and comfort. If you can combine both of those things in a single outfit then we think you’re on to a winner and Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress look from last year did just that. Reminiscing about this outfit has given us plenty of inspiration and several pictures of her wearing it were shared on social media by Helen, her amazing stylist Anna Belkerman and makeup artist Melissa Bourne.

It appears that Helen wore her red Jigsaw jumper dress whilst filming an episode of Channel 5’s On the Farm and it was the perfect piece to keep her warm, with its roll neck and maxi length. It fell to just above her ankles and had statement turned-up cuffs that she wore rolled over the end of her coat sleeves to give her outfit a cool edge.

Cos Merino Wool Red Dress £95 at Cos This maxi dress is perfect if you want to recreate Helen Skelton's red jumper dress look this winter. It's crafted from premium merino wool in a cranberry-red tone and the turtleneck design and drop shoulders give it a relaxed and cosy feel. Treasure & Bond Sweater Dress £71.23 at Nordstrom Also available in black and white colourways, this fabulous red sweater dress has a fluted hem at the bottom and feminine puffed sleeves. It's made from a cotton-blend fabric and would be beautiful with a longline coat and knee high boots. Saint Tropez Roll Neck Dress £59.99 at John Lewis This comfortable dress is great for throwing on everyday and can be made more casual with flat boots and trainers or dressed up with heeled ankle boots and a tailored coat. It has long sleeves, a high roll neck and has a low split on both sides of the skirt.

Zara Longline Belted Coat £119 at Zara Crafted from a warm wool blend material, this grey longline belted coat has a relaxed feel but is still so chic. The front welt pockets are handy and the matching fabric belt means you can effortlessly adjust the fit to suit you and your outfits. M&S Leather Chelsea Boots £65 at M&S Made from durable leather, these black Chelsea boots are classic and sturdy for wearing in the winter. The elasticated sides make them easy to pull on and off and they have a low block heel and Insolia Flex® technology that helps to improve your foot's natural rotational movement. Blondo Waterproof Boots £119.33 at Nordstrom The sock-like back shaft on these boots creates stretch for comfortable wear and the waterproof design is so functional for winter. They would work seamlessly with everything from leggings and sweatshirt to a knitted dress.

It had a streamlined silhouette that was a little different to the boxy-shape jumper dresses we often see, and this made Helen’s jumper dress feel a little more elegant and elevated. The colour was pure Christmas red - a beautiful cranberry tone that is bold, but remarkably wearable. The broadcast star has never been afraid to wear vivid colours when she’s filming and red is one of the tones that we’ve seen Helen wear a lot before.

Bright red might seem daunting to style, but this colour goes beautifully with blue denim and would also work with any of the neutral pieces you have in your winter capsule wardrobe already, like your favourite camel coat or black boots. Helen Skelton proved how easy it is to create a balanced, wearable outfit that features a pop of red as she wore her jumper dress with a grey marl coat and black boots.

The coat was almost as long as her dress and had a slightly oversized shape with lapels. It also had no visible buttons or zips, suggesting that it could have had a belt to fasten it and that Helen had chosen to forgo it on this occasion. Having her coat open meant that you could see her stunning red dress more and it also draped beautifully and added a relaxed feel.

Helen Skelton’s black boots were a great choice too and had a very timeless design. Given that she was filming outside and got to meet some adorable donkeys in their pen, choosing flat boots with a slightly chunkier sole was a practical choice. To dress up a jumper dress even more heeled boots are a brilliant alternative, especially knee high boots with a midi dress as they layer over each other seamlessly and can help give a leg-elongating effect.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s not clear how tall Helen’s boots were but they could have been ankle boots and these also look lovely with a knitted dress. She finished off her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings that brought a touch more glamour and she often opts for chunky gold jewellery all year round. With this look Helen Skelton reminded us that festive dressing doesn’t have to be all sequins and velvet and that we can be chic and snuggly at the same time.