Helen Skelton's pink tie-dye bikini with bold sunglasses has got us ready to go vibrant with our poolside dressing

Helen Skelton's vibrant pink tie-dye bikini paired with bold statement sunglasses was an incredible look for her day of paddle boarding in Ibiza - and it's got us ready to shop bright poolside pieces for this summer.

Shopping for a sun-soaked getaway can be tricky at times. From ensuring you've perfected your holiday wardrobe to finding comfy swimwear that suits you, all while trying to stick to 2024 swimwear trends, it can feel like quite the task.

Amazon Monokini Tummy Control Swimming Costume £14.30 at Amazon Ultra affordable, flattering and eye-catching, this Amazon pick combines a bold pink and white print with a wearable cut for poolside confidence. White Stuff Sunshine Reversible Tankini £50 at John Lewis If bikinis aren't your favourite swimwear style and you want to stray from your usual one pieces, this tie-dye tankini by the White Stuff is ideal, with a bold print in a more neutral tone. Ted Baker Mayiee Graphic Print Bandeau Swimsuit £51 at John Lewis A simple one piece with a pretty blue, green and pink print. Featuring a bandeau neckline and a cut-out back, this one is an abstract take on a classic look. Accessorize Tie Dye Beach Dress £40 at Accessorize Add a touch of tie-dye with this flowing beach dress with a flattering bandeau cut and ultra comfy skirt with a sweet tiered hem. Kasgo Beach Tote Bag £19.99 at Amazon Go bold with your beach bag in the form of this affordable Amazon pick that boasts waterproof and sand proof abilities plus plenty of room for essentials. Monsoon Nova Tie Dye Kaftan £90 at Monsoon Cover up with this gorgeous blue and white tie-dye kaftan after a day in the sunshine, with a flowing, relaxed fit and subtle rouched detail.

Picking the right swimwear for your body type is key to feeling confident by the pool or at the beach - but incorporating bold patterns and striking colours is a huge summer trend we'll be keeping in mind, too.

Helen did just the same as she posed on a paddle board during a trip to Ibiza last year, taking to Instagram to share the snap of her gorgeous sea day look.

The Countryfile host can be seen perched cross legged on the board, sporting a bold pink two-piece swimsuit with a triangle bikini top and matching bottoms, with a contrasting white tie-dye pattern.

Keeping the look minimalistic for her dose of vitamin sea, Helen kept her hair in a relaxed updo, securing her highlighted blonde locks in an undone topknot as she floated on the crystal blue water.

With a cocktail in hand, the mother-of-three kept her eyes protected in a pair of her best sunglasses, opting for a timeless pair of oversized all-black frames.

There are various ways to incorporate touches of tie-dye into your poolside or beach day outfits, whether than be with swimwear itself or colourful accessories. And don't worry if bikinis aren't your top choice, as there's plenty of designs and styles to choose from.

In another snapshot from the same trip, Helen proved that a simple straw sunhat and a crisp white coverup are two essentials for a day spent in the sun, teaming the simplistic pieces with a leopard print bikini and chunky brown sandals.

If you're keen to build a basic, wearable and versatile capsule wardrobe for your holidays - these are two pieces that you can't go wrong with, thanks to their ability to add a chic yet laid back edge to any vacation look.