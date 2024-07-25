Helen Skelton's red lip, topknot and pale denim is the outfit formula for effortless glam that we all need to follow
Helen Skelton's outfit formula for a glamorous look with minimal fuss includes a red lip and light wash denim and we're feeling inspired
Helen Skelton’s outfit formula to achieve an effortlessly glamorous look includes a red lip, topknot and pale denim and we’re all for it.
Many of us will have a signature style day-to-day, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to sometimes add a bit more glamour depending on the occasion or our mood. Summer is a time filled with events and when we’re not reaching for our best wedding guest dresses we might want to be a bit bolder with our daily looks to match the brightness of the weather. If it’s inspiration you’re looking for, then Helen Skelton delivered it in 2023 when she showcased how to achieve a glamorous look with minimal fuss. Her outfit formula consists of a red lip, slicked back topknot and pale denim and if that sounds simple but effective, that’s because it definitely is.
The presenter posted a selection of pictures in March last year and praised her “inspiring wing women” from BBC Morning Live. In the first two snaps Helen was wearing a light wash denim dress with frilled short sleeves that formed a design detail running down the front.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Helen Skelton's Outfit Formula
This is a fabulous denim dress for summer days out, with it's sleeveless design and elegant midi length. The wash is lighter, like Helen's dress, and would look especially amazing styled with tan or white accessories.
Russian red is the perfect classic red shade that instantly conjures up an image of Hollywood icons. The matte formula of this has been upgraded, making it silkier and smoother in texture and still pigment-rich.
If you want your topknot to be sleek and secure like Helen's then you might want to pick up a pack of bobby pins. This one comes with three colours and you can also purchase them in sets of just one depending on your hair colour.
If you prefer a denim skirt to a denim dress then why not consider adding this one to your wardrobe? It's got a timeless A-line shape and is made from a cotton-blend fabric that's so breathable for summer. Tuck in a neutral T-shirt for a smart-casual look.
Currently £3 off, this liquid lipstick is a lovely addition to anyone's makeup collection. There are many shades to choose from, although 'wicked' is one of our favourite reds. It has a shiny finish and provides long-lasting colour.
The dress had practical pockets - as demonstrated by Helen in the photo - and fell to a midi length, with a self-tie waist belt that accentuated its silhouette. The warm-toned blue of the denim was a pretty shade that was great for spring back then and summer right now and wouldn’t look out of place in any summer capsule wardrobe.
Lighter wash denim is particularly popular this time of year and opting for a dress made getting on board with this trend even easier. Unlike co-ords or tops and bottoms, you can just throw on a dress and not worry about what goes with what. Helen wore a pair of simple grey heels with her dress and continued her outfit formula with a red lip.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
When it comes to bold lip colours we all want to use the best long-lasting lipsticks to make sure our makeup stays in place and matte finishes often come out on top. Helen chose a classic red that wasn’t too blue-toned or yellow-toned and would work with so many different outfit colours. A red lip is often associated with Hollywood icons like Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe and so instantly add a sense of glamour.
Whilst some people might be uncertain about going so statement with their lipstick, if the rest of your makeup is relatively minimal then it not only celebrates the red lip, but balances the statement with the more pared-back. The BBC star also went for an easy hairstyle that she's loved for a while to go with her lipstick and denim dress.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She swept her blonde tresses up into a topknot and although the sides and top of her hair was smoothed down immaculately, she was happy to have a bit more texture in the topknot itself which made it seem a little more relaxed. It looks as though she also used the handy tip of wrapping one strand of hair around the base of her updo to cover any hair bands used.
It’s likely that there were several concealed bobby pins used to help keep Helen’s hairstyle perfectly in place too. It’s one of those hair up styles that can be made as sleek or as messy as you’d like and a topknot is also practical as it keeps your hair out of your face. If you love Helen’s outfit formula you could also recreate it with light wash jeans, a T-shirt and then a red lip and topknot too.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Jennifer Aniston's denim shorts, white vest top and wedges was a gorgeous blend of three wardrobe classics you probably already own
Jen is such a pro at creating gorgeous looks out of simple style staples
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Move over floral dresses, Duchess Sophie's comfy trainers and icy blue maxi skirt is the casual summer style we're copying
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore grey trainers and a pleated maxi skirt to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2021 and it still inspires us now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Venus William's burgundy leather jacket and knitted co-ord combination will have you buying deep reds for autumn in no time
The award-winning tennis player took a city stroll in a burgundy ensemble that we can't wait to recreate
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's camo trousers with cool walking boots and summery shades may have just sold us on the statement print
Could this be the new trouser trend to watch?
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Eva Mendes just wore the perfect wedding guest outfit – halterneck, polka dots and pleats make the most elegant combination
We're adding this combination to our summer style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amazon has a hidden treasure trove of impressive Longchamp bag lookalikes, starting at just £14.99
Get the Le Pliage look for significantly less
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous black and white look is the ultimate wedding guest inspiration
SJP graced the streets of New York in a fabulous monochrome ensemble - and we're taking styling tips
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alex Jones’s light wash jeans, green striped shirt and raffia tote just inspired our new on-repeat summer outfit
Alex Jones wore the most sensational summer outfit and we're going to be reaching for our light wash jeans and striped shirts to recreate it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
12 must-have jewellery pieces from the affordable British brand loved by Kate Middleton
If you're new to Monica Vinader, you won't be for long.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pamela Anderson just wore summer's most wanted look – a white shirt, jeans and trainers never looked so cool
The actress looks relaxed and happy on holiday in Rome
By Kerrie Hughes Published