Helen Skelton was a vision in metallic silver as she teamed a flowing tie-back gown with bold fuchsia lips for an impeccable red carpet moment
Helen looked stunning in an open back ball gown with a beautiful bow detail as she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards
Helen Skelton looked incredible in a beautiful metallic gown with a delicate bow detail as she stepped out at The Pride of Britain Awards, finishing off her look with a statement pair of red heels and a bold fuchsia lip.
Celebrities filed into London to attend The Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, with everyone pulling out all the stops to create the best and boldest of statement red carpet looks - and we've found the ultimate party wear outfit inspiration in Helen Skelton's unique metallic ball gown.
Helen Skelton look stunning as she walked the red carpet in a silver toned floor-length dress, with the piece boasting a tie back detail, drop waist and long, floating skirt.
Shop Metallic Party Wear Like Helen's
The simple, figure-hugging silhouette of this dress is super flattering with a maxi-length skirt and draped, cowl neckline creating a timeless and classic look with a hint of fun interest. The metallic party-ready fabric is so eye-catching and we love the sultry look.
With a plunging cowl neckline held up by sultry but practical spaghetti straps, this maxi slip dress by Reiss is a simple yet elevated party piece. Made from a soft languid satin, the fabric effortlessly skims the body, with the metallic shade oozing glamour.
An asymmetric neckline and open back give this maxi dress a stunning and contemporary look, while the draped fabric and maxi design bring a timeless and classic feel. Hugging the body, the A-line silhouette is impossibly flattering and you'll be sure to turn heads in this piece.
Released just in time for the festive party season, this new metallic midi skirt from M&S is a great and versatile piece for the holidays. Keep it casual and style the piece with a knitted jumper and cosy boots, or get party ready with a blouse and statement pair of heels.
Paired with jeans, a matching metallic skirt, or a pair of sophisticated tailored trousers, this metallic top from River Island will elevate any outfit and bring a playful, shining touch. If you want to go all out with a statement style, there's a pair of matching Silver Metallic Wide Leg Trousers too!
These are the perfect party shoes with their statement metallic finish, comfortable slingback strap and easy slip on design. The mid-height kitten heels offer a sophisticated lift - plus, an antibacterial padding in the lining keeps feet fresh no matter how much walking (or dancing) you do.
With an open back and sultry cut out detailing on the side panels, Helen's dress perfectly balanced classic and contemporary, with the timeless figure-hugging silhouette and straight-cut neckline beautifully complimented by the trendy pleated skirt, ballooning hemline and flattering drop waist.
Leaning into a sleek and ultra-modern style, Helen accessorised her look with a selection of golden rings and, to let the bodice of her dress shine, a simple chain necklace with a red pendant detail. She tied in this red with her shoes, of which we only got to see a peek from under her dress, finishing off the outfit with a pair of patent red point-toe heels.
For makeup, Helen created a bold look with a statement fuchsia lipstick, balanced out by her long and fluttering eyelashes. A flawless and full coverage foundation brought a stunning glow to her skin, with bronzer and a light sweeping of blusher highlighting the apples of her cheeks.
And did you notice her trendy autumn manicure? A stunning, rich and deep burgundy shade adorned her nails, bringing in a grounding tone to the outfit that subtly tied in with her shoes.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
