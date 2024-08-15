Helen Skelton’s knee high boots are about as practical as it gets - we need more chic yet functional footwear in our autumn style rotation
Helen Skelton's knee high boots from Dubarry are such a timeless investment for autumn/winter and Duchess Sophie loves them too
Helen Skelton’s knee high boots are so practical and we need more chic yet functional footwear in our autumn style rotation.
As much as we’re still enjoying soaking up the end-of-summer sunshine right now, we’re also starting to get excited about the outfits we’ll be putting together from our autumn capsule wardrobe very soon. The past few months have seen us get a lot of wear out of our best white trainers and sandals, but as autumn draws nearer boots will really come into their own again. They are the go-to footwear choice for the colder months and whilst heeled boots are always such a chic option, sometimes we want a blend of practicality and style.
It’s times like this when we turn to Helen Skelton, who is the Queen of this combination. The Countryfile presenter loves spending time in the great outdoors and in 2021 she was pictured wearing a timeless pair of Dubarry knee high boots. This Irish brand is renowned for its country boots and Duchess Sophie owns a pair of these Galway boots too.
Shop Helen Skelton's Outfit
Bringing together comfort and style in the best way, these Dubarry Galway boots are a classic for a reason. They are waterproof, warm and breathable and are perfect for wearing in the countryside as well as for giving a country feel to your everyday outfits. They have shock absorbing soles and a finger pull fitted to help you put them on easily.
A plain grey T-shirt is such a handy staple to have in your wardrobe, both for summer and as a layering piece in autumn and winter. The shade of this is so lovely and it has a scooped neckline and classic short sleeves. Tuck into trousers or jeans and pop on a pair of boots for a great transitional outfit.
Shop More Practical Autumn Boots
These beautiful brown knee high boots are a lovely neutral choice for autumn/winter, but they also come in a range of other pretty shades too. They have a breathable membrane lining which helps to ensure you're dry and comfortable when wearing them and the rubber sole is a sturdy detail.
These Barbour boots are selling out quickly and so if you want to pick up a pair you might want to move fast! They have an adjustable buckle detail and a sturdy rubber sole, as well as a water resistant finish. Wear with jeans or leggings tucked in and a beautiful jumper in cooler weather.
These boots are made from leather, with a synthetic rubber sole and come in this pretty tan and chocolate brown colourway. They come up to your calves and have a moisture-wicking RCS footbed system to give you comfort and breathability. Wear for your next countryside walk or for running errands.
They have a rather luxurious price tag at £379 but the quality makes these such a gorgeous investment to make for your autumn/winter wardrobe. Helen Skelton went for the beautiful ‘walnut’ colourway, which is the same shade as the Duchess of Edinburgh owns. This is incredibly neutral and has the added benefit of being a great colour to disguise any mud or dirt you might splash on your boots on your walks.
Helen shared the picture alongside an announcement that there was a new series of Channel 5’s On the Farm starting that week and her functional yet fabulous boots couldn’t have been more perfect for this. They’re described by Dubarry as a “must-have” for those who love the outdoors and are both fully waterproof and breathable.
The leather is supple yet durable and this classic design works for both country excursions and outings in town. Helen wore hers with a pair of simple black skinny jeans tucked in and a dove-grey T-shirt in 2021. This was casual elegance at its best and showed how effortlessly you can style these boots with your existing wardrobe staples.
According to Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, these boots also “only get better with age”, which is great news if you’re always been tempted to pick up a pair.
“Dubarry boots are right up there with Barbour jackets as a country chic wardrobe staple, and can count everyone from Geri Halliwell to Duchess Sophie as fans,” says Caroline. “The double strap design is very distinctive, they're about as practical as it gets, and brown tones are huge for autumn this year. The best news? They only get better with age, so it's an investment worth making.”
Of course, if you admire this kind of design but aren’t sure about taking the plunge, there are so many other knee high boots out there that also blend practicality and style in a stunning way. Helen Skelton likely gets a lot of use out of her boots and in 2022 she shared a picture of herself wearing them for a fresh January walk with her family, showing how sturdy they really are. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see her style them up again this coming autumn.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
