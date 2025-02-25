Helen Skelton’s denim shirt and cosy ankle boots made a dynamic duo for casual spring dressing
Helen Skelton's signature style blends practicality and elegance and her denim shirt and boots are the epitome of this
Helen Skelton’s denim shirt and cosy ankle boots make a dynamic duo when you want to dress casually for spring.
Just when we thought we’d already found our favourite outfit combinations to make with our best winter boots, Helen Skelton has inspired us with a look that will work so well as we move into spring. The outdoor-loving broadcaster appeared on Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes on BBC 2 on 24th February in an episode filmed in the Lake District. Her outfit for the occasion couldn’t have been more perfect as her denim shirt, cream cargo trousers and shearling boots were practical but still looked very put-together.
The shirt was a light blue wash which always feels very relaxed and summery and Helen wore it with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows which accentuated this casualness even more. She left a few buttons undone at the top and layered a black crew neck T-shirt underneath the shirt.
This cotton-rich denim shirt is a timeless piece that you could easily wear on it's own as well as over a vest top or T-shirt like Helen did. It has a patch pocket on the chest and a smart collared neckline, with a traditional button-up fastening at the front.
Also available in a beautiful khaki green tone, these beige cargo trousers have a tapered shape that makes them perfect for tucking into boots. They're high waisted and made from cotton twill, with diagonal zipped side pockets and faux flap pockets on the legs and back.
Combining the lightweight fit of a trainer with weather protection, this Sorel design has max EVA cushioning and 100g of insulation. The suede and leather upper is waterproof and the rubber sole is perfect for giving you the traction you need for snowy and wet streets.
Featuring a classic collar, buttoned cuffs and long blouson sleeves, this denim shirt can be paired with jeans for a double denim look or trousers like Helen's for a more low-key outfit. It has western-inspired stitch detailing and buttons up the front.
With their stylish straight-leg fit and mid-rise waist, these lyocell-rich cargo trousers are such an easy piece to throw on for running errands and going for spring walks. They have two side pockets, two back pockets and the signature patch pockets on the legs that give them a utilitarian feel.
This is the beauty of a denim shirt as whilst they work perfectly as a top in their own right, they are also easy to throw over a T-shirt or vest top for a bit more warmth on a chilly spring day. We can’t help feeling that a denim shirt is the everyday equivalent of a plain white shirt when it comes to versatility and timelessness.
Whilst not everyone would want to wear a crisp white shirt for a low-key outing, a denim shirt can be swapped into your outfit instead. They’re great for wearing with jeans for a double denim look and if you’re not as keen on this pairing, Helen Skelton’s trousers are a comfy alternative. Cargo trousers and jeans have been so popular in recent months and her cargo trousers were a light beige tone and tapered at the bottom.
This allowed her to effortlessly tuck them into her shearling-lined boots. We suspect that the Countryfile star was wearing a pair of the Nanette boots by Grenson - in our opinion one of the best British clothing brands when you want high-quality, beautifully-made shoes - however the most similar colourway is now sadly out of stock. If these are her shoes, then they are hiking boots and when Helen is in the great outdoors she tends to prefer sturdy walking boots rather than fashion boots.
The shearling tongue running up the front of Helen Skelton’s boots also reminds us of Sorel snow boots, many of which are in the sale right now. Whatever the brand, her footwear looked very cosy and the contrast of the tan boot with the white shearling and light laces was stunning.
Keeping to a paler neutral tone with her shoes also complemented her beige trousers and Helen brought some glamour with her signature gold jewellery. She loves a gold necklace or two and for her episode of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes she layered a few different ones over her T-shirt and added a gold bracelet too.
It might seem like your cosiest winter boots are going to need packing away imminently as spring draws nearer, but Helen has shown how they can be worn in warmer weather. Her denim shirt and the boots together are a spring/winter duo that we can’t get enough of and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wear a similar look going forwards in 2025 too.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
