Helen Skelton’s trend-ticking cardigan will make a chic addition to any wardrobe - and you’ll never believe where it's from
Thanks to her chic styling, the star's bargain buy looked very high-end
When it comes to investing in patterns to update your autumn capsule wardrobe, there are some hero prints that truly never go out of style and will keep looking chic year after year. The cold weather hit list includes leopard spots, heritage checks and classic houndstooth, as well as a retro Argyle. Buy a piece emblazoned with any of these now, and I guarantee you’ll be wearing them on repeat.
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get in on the perennial prints either, as proven by Helen Skelton, who rocked a gorgeous argyle knit while presenting a recent episode of Morning Live. She looked amazing in a grey, pink and plum-coloured cardigan covered in the traditional diamond-shaped design, and teamed it with a leather skirt and tan heels.
The whole outfit was perfect for this time of year, and although her woolly wonder looks designer, it’s actually a bargain buy from Primark – yes, really! The button-down, collared piece will elevate any daytime wardrobe beautifully, and it has a vintage-preppy vibe to it that will sit well with everything from barrel leg jeans to tailored trousers – not bad for a piece that will get you change from £25.
Shop Helen's look
Exact match
The pretty combination of colours and polo shirt style collar gives this knit a polished feel that will add some wow-factor to old denim or a simple dress. You can search for stock in your local store or order it via click and collect.
A faux leather skirt can be dressed up with heels and a silky cami for a night out, or teamed with a chunky knit and knee-high boots for a relaxed spin.
A soft tan colour will work with most autumn/winter colour trends nicely, so you'll get plenty of wear out of a suede pair like these.
Shop more Argyle cardigans
Argyle prints originated in Scotland centuries ago and have been hugely popular ever since. The vintage-style diamond shapes are still big news (and not just with golfers!), and every autumn, the high street is always filled with options to help you get in on the retro trend.
The pattern is quite busy, so avoid wearing your cardigan over anything else heavily printed, and instead opt to layer your knitwear over plain basics or very simple prints like spots or stripes. A bold cardi like Helen's is all you'll need to pull your whole ensemble together.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
