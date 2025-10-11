Helen Skelton’s trend-ticking cardigan will make a chic addition to any wardrobe - and you’ll never believe where it's from

When it comes to investing in patterns to update your autumn capsule wardrobe, there are some hero prints that truly never go out of style and will keep looking chic year after year. The cold weather hit list includes leopard spots, heritage checks and classic houndstooth, as well as a retro Argyle. Buy a piece emblazoned with any of these now, and I guarantee you’ll be wearing them on repeat.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get in on the perennial prints either, as proven by Helen Skelton, who rocked a gorgeous argyle knit while presenting a recent episode of Morning Live. She looked amazing in a grey, pink and plum-coloured cardigan covered in the traditional diamond-shaped design, and teamed it with a leather skirt and tan heels.

The whole outfit was perfect for this time of year, and although her woolly wonder looks designer, it’s actually a bargain buy from Primark – yes, really! The button-down, collared piece will elevate any daytime wardrobe beautifully, and it has a vintage-preppy vibe to it that will sit well with everything from barrel leg jeans to tailored trousers – not bad for a piece that will get you change from £25.

Shop Helen's look

Exact match Primark The Edit Argyle Collar Cardigan £24 at Primark The pretty combination of colours and polo shirt style collar gives this knit a polished feel that will add some wow-factor to old denim or a simple dress. You can search for stock in your local store or order it via click and collect. Mango Leather-effect Midi-Skirt £49.99 at Mango A faux leather skirt can be dressed up with heels and a silky cami for a night out, or teamed with a chunky knit and knee-high boots for a relaxed spin. Dune London 'Chicagos' Suede Heeled Sandals £89 at Dune London A soft tan colour will work with most autumn/winter colour trends nicely, so you'll get plenty of wear out of a suede pair like these.

Shop more Argyle cardigans

Next Red Sparkle Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool £46 at Next The bolder red tone of this one will add some bright and cheerful joy to your outfit - try layering over a striped T-shirt for a subtle print clash. Nobody's Child Brown And Pink Argyle Print Cardigan £69 at Nobody's Child Wear this printed piece tucked into blue jeans like the model or sling it over a plain midi as an extra cosy layer. Boden Abi Jacquard Cardigan £139 at Boden The classic navy and camel tones are given a little more oomph with bold pink lines to give this knitted number a modern spin.

Argyle prints originated in Scotland centuries ago and have been hugely popular ever since. The vintage-style diamond shapes are still big news (and not just with golfers!), and every autumn, the high street is always filled with options to help you get in on the retro trend.

The pattern is quite busy, so avoid wearing your cardigan over anything else heavily printed, and instead opt to layer your knitwear over plain basics or very simple prints like spots or stripes. A bold cardi like Helen's is all you'll need to pull your whole ensemble together.