Helen Mirren's fresh white outfit was a masterclass in wearing one hue - plus her pearls were the perfect finishing touch
Head-to-toe white might seem a little daunting, but it's far more wearable than you might think
Whether you call it color blocking or drenching, wearing one shade from head to toe always looks chic and will make a style statement in the most polished and put-together way. You don’t need to go all out in a super bright tone either - soft neutrals like beige or gray will work beautifully, as well as jet black or fresh white.
Helen Mirren showed us all how it’s done earlier this month while at the screening of The Thursday Murder Club in New York. The 80-year-old star opted for a matching white ribbed jumper and wide leg pants look, which she buddied up beautifully with a pearly-white box clutch and an oversized necklace. The whole outfit was a sartorial win, and although each of the pieces was quite simple, when worn together, they really wowed.
I love the whole look, but it’s Helen’s wide leg pants that really caught my eye. The exaggerated shape had a modern feel while flattering Helen's figure, and they will make a wise addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.
Top to toe white might seem a little daunting, but it's far more wearable than you might expect. Mixing different fabrics and textures in one outfit, like Helen, will make things interesting, and adding in shiny jewels will keep it feeling glam. You can break up the color a little too - simply use printed accessories to inject just a hint of pattern into your ensemble.
Color drenching not for you? Try teaming your fresh white pants with other neutrals like beige or tan. This will have a similarly fresh and sharp vibe but might feel a little more wearable for anybody unsure about single-hued outfits.
