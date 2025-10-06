Gwyneth Paltrow demonstrates how to create an elevated ensemble by layering these three key style staples

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2026 fashion show looking exquisitely styled in a simple but sophisticated outfit. Teaming a strong selection of classic pieces to achieve an effortlessly stylish ensemble, Gwyneth was all set to make an appearance among the New York fashion week crowd.

When it comes to autumn outfit ideas, layering is key. Not only will it keep you warm, but it will also help you make the most of your autumn capsule wardrobe, mixing and matching staples together to bolster your options.

Although the latest autumn/winter 2025 fashion trends are still important for the coming months, these should be used to pep up your existing seasonal staples, adding a modern twist to old favourites. But it's the style staples that Gwyneth leans on for this elegantly timeless look, with a modern spin. Let’s delve into how she does it.

GWYNETH PALTROW SETS A STYLISH EXAMPLE FOR HOW TO DO ELEVATED LAYERING

When we break it down, Gwyneth’s outfit for Michael Kors' fashion week show is really wearable and something that could be recreated with ease. When it comes to the main parts of this outfit, the hero piece is the Michael Kors twill wide-leg culottes.

A culotte is a fashion favourite for many reasons, but the wide-leg cropped shape is what makes it iconic. Perfect for the taller frame that wants the crop leg shape to show off some shoes, or a useful trick for the petite ladies that need a shorter leg length - the crop can act as a fuller length style on someone of a shorter height. The grey wool with pleats on the Michael Kors design really elevates the item and gives it that relaxed tailoring effect. Whether you smarten it up with a sleek heel like Gwyneth, or opt for one of the best white trainers for that casual day-to-day look, the culotte is an underrated option.

Now for the layering, we love to see a white shirt and knitwear combination. The white shirt creates a chic base and is another core wardrobe staple we should all own. Letting the sleeves poke out from underneath the shorter-sleeved knit looks effortlessly cool, but well styled, and you can either do the same with the collar, layering it over the neckline, or let it sit inside with just a little bit of the crisp white fabric showing. The light grey hue complements the darker grey of the culotte, but would also work beautifully with blue denim for a dressed down option.

Get the look

Key takeaways from taking a closer look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s enviable ensemble are that we can all look simple but stylish with the right tools, a wardrobe of interchangeable staples.

Gwyneth's outfit isn't complicated, but by leaning into high-quality wardrobe building blocks, she's presented a well-curated outfit that can be dressed up or down with ease.

Building a capsule wardrobe closet takes time and is something that if you haven't got yet, you can slowly work towards over several seasons. Most important is to get those solid basics right. Neutral pieces that can mix and match and team with seasonal trends, but fit well and add instant polish with ease. These include a great pair of tailored trousers, timeless jeans, a simple skirt, blouse and knits, so you can get rid of those 'nothing to wear. moments.