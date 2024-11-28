Gola trainers are the new adidas Sambas – everyone's using this rare deal for 25% off the chic suede sneaker
The Black Friday sales have come up trumps on Gola sneakers
Unless you've been hiding under a rock somewhere, you'll know adidas' samba shoes have taken the fashion world by storm this year. But while everyone is fighting to get their hands on the most popular or latest colourway, Gola has come out of nowhere with its own super-chic suede trainer – and today they are less than £70.
Steeped in rich history, British brand Gola has been around for over 120 years. Anyone else have Gola trainers for PE at school? I did. And never did I think I would willingly want to wear another pair – and yet here I am, struggling to decide which colour to spend the last of my Black Friday savings on.
I just love the retro look and feel of these Gola sneakers. They hint strongly at the past, but are also a contemporary and chic style to wear everyday now. Much like Sambas, Gola sneakers have grown massively in popularity recently, and it's rare to see them discounted. Which is why, with 25% off Gola sneakers at Anthropologie, shoppers are not hanging about.
There's a reason everyone wants a pair of adidas Sambas, I mean, look at them. The timeless design comes in a range of colours, the suede and iconic stripes in a variety of hues to choose from. This bird blue and cloud white version is a popular choice, and not only do they look great, they are ridiculously comfy too.
There's no doubt about it, Gola trainers are ridiculously cool. The classic British brand has redesigned its iconic style and turned them into something that hints at the past but feels contemporary too. Available in a range of colours, there's 25% off a variety at Anthropologie right now.
Try to find a discount on adidas Sambas, and even now, on the cusp of the biggest retail event of the year, you'll struggle. Which is why it's so brilliant to see Gola's discounted – and no surprise the rare deal is being snapped up double-quick.
As the best Black Friday trainer deals go, this tops the list right now. But hurry if you want a pair, there's currently a good range of sizes, but they are selling fast.
Shop Gola sneaker sale
