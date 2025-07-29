Gillian Anderson just wore one of Kate Middleton's favourite labels, and her polka dot dress is fit for a princess

If you are on the hunt for the best summer dresses, but are feeling overwhelmed with the endless options available, I’d always suggest going back to a classic and opting for polka dots. Spotty prints are one of the most timeless patterns around, and they have the rare ability to look both vintage and modern at the same time. If you find yourself a piece covered in dots now, I guarantee you’ll be wearing it again and again and for all kinds of occasions and events.

Some great style inspiration for the look is a recent Instagram snap of Gillian Anderson, who wore a dotty number by Royal Family favourite Beulah London while recording an episode of Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast.

The 56-year-old actress opted for the sleeveless style and finished it nicely with just a pair of nude strappy heels and understated jewellery. Beulah is a brand loved by celebrities, including Kate Middleton, and this dotty design can be styled in a multitude of ways, making it a great investment piece.

Polka dots really are an evergreen print that will see you through for years to come without any sign of dating. Wondering how to style them? Whether you are wearing ditsy dots or jumbo splodges, I'd always recommend keeping your accessories to a minimum to avoid your outfit looking overly fussy or creating a clash. Simple metallic, white or nude shoes and bags will complement your dress nicely without detracting attention.

I also loved Davina’s navy top and matching mini skirt ensemble, which she finished with a pair of Gucci heeled brogues and white ankle socks. The red stripe around the neck of her sleeveless knitted top matched with the logo stripe detailing on her shoes, and the whole look was preppy perfection.