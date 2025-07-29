Gillian Anderson just wore one of Kate Middleton's favourite labels, and her polka dot dress is fit for a princess
The actress wowed in a blue spotty midi dress, which is perfect for summer and beyond
If you are on the hunt for the best summer dresses, but are feeling overwhelmed with the endless options available, I’d always suggest going back to a classic and opting for polka dots. Spotty prints are one of the most timeless patterns around, and they have the rare ability to look both vintage and modern at the same time. If you find yourself a piece covered in dots now, I guarantee you’ll be wearing it again and again and for all kinds of occasions and events.
Some great style inspiration for the look is a recent Instagram snap of Gillian Anderson, who wore a dotty number by Royal Family favourite Beulah London while recording an episode of Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast.
The 56-year-old actress opted for the sleeveless style and finished it nicely with just a pair of nude strappy heels and understated jewellery. Beulah is a brand loved by celebrities, including Kate Middleton, and this dotty design can be styled in a multitude of ways, making it a great investment piece.
Made from 100% silk twill, the A-line shape of this dress is super flattering. The belt will cinch in your middle for a flattering silhouette while giving it a polished and smart feel. Note the pretty pearl buttons, too.
When it comes to what to wear in the heat, this one is up there with the best thanks to the breathable linen fabric. It's available in petite and regular lengths, in UK sizes 6 to 22.
Rixo is another British clothing brand that Kate Middleton loves, and this elegant spotty slip dress is a perfect example of why it's such a favourite.
The square neckline and fit-and-flare shape give this one a vintage vibe that will wow with white heels and a flash of red lipstick. Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr called this one of the best wedding guest dresses of 2025.
Team this one with wedge espadrilles and a clutch bag for a special occasion, or tone it down with your best white trainers and a denim jacket.
Polka dots really are an evergreen print that will see you through for years to come without any sign of dating. Wondering how to style them? Whether you are wearing ditsy dots or jumbo splodges, I'd always recommend keeping your accessories to a minimum to avoid your outfit looking overly fussy or creating a clash. Simple metallic, white or nude shoes and bags will complement your dress nicely without detracting attention.
I also loved Davina’s navy top and matching mini skirt ensemble, which she finished with a pair of Gucci heeled brogues and white ankle socks. The red stripe around the neck of her sleeveless knitted top matched with the logo stripe detailing on her shoes, and the whole look was preppy perfection.
