Gabby Logan's pretty pink suit with waistcoat and cropped blazer is the perfect wedding guest outfit if you don't fancy a dress

Gabby Logan's pretty pink suit featuring a chic waistcoat and cropped blazer is giving us serious style inspiration for weddings in the calendar this summer.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of her time in Germany presenting BBC Euros coverage, Gabby posed in a pastel pink three piece ensemble by designer brand, The Deck.

With its dusty rose hue and incorporation of an elegant waistcoat, the outfit nailed 2024 summer fashion trends, while the cropped fit of the blazer added a cool edge to the look.

Sharing a behind the scenes snaps, Gabby penned, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink."

Steal Gabby's Style

Gabby's ultra feminine pastel pink waistcoat also features a timeless fitted style with a deep v-neck and cream coloured buttons running down the centre.

Made from a luxurious wool blend, this tailored piece is perfect for dressing up with linen dress trousers or blue jeans for a more relaxed look or if you don't want to go full pink.

Indulging in the co-ord trend, the presenter’s trousers also created a sleek silhouette - perfect for hosting the all important championships.

In another image from her social media, Gabby's boxy cropped blazer in the same pinky shade can be seen.

While you might be tempted to avoid boxy cuts, we loved the TV presenter’s look as the jacket emphasised her statuesque figure - especially when paired with the looser trousers.

The presenter is known for her brightly coloured suits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smiling for the camera alongside her fellow football pundits, she looked effortlessly chic - even as they headed home from the tournament.

Despite the presenter wearing it as work wear, the rosy coloured suit is perfect for wedding season and the ideal if a wedding guest dress isn't up your street.

Not only are you able to mix and match pieces to create your perfect occasion look, the dusky pink colourway is the perfect pastel tone for a summery wedding day.