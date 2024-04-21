Gabby Logan wears stunning green peplum jacket from Kate Middleton's favourite designer - it's topped our spring wardrobe wish list

Gabby Logan stepped out to cover the 2024 London Marathon looking super chic in a stunning green Alexander McQueen peplum jacket she has owned for six years, and beautiful cream wide leg trousers from growing British brand ME+EM.

We definitely weren't the only ones admiring her outfit, proven when Gabby took to her Instagram stories to share details of her outfit, commenting on her jacket, in particular: "A lot of interest in the jacket today...its about 6 years old from @alexandermcqueen".

Alexander McQueen is known to be a firm favourite of the Princess of Wales, with Kate regularly spotted in the British fashioner designer's clothes. The brand was secured as her top pick when its creative director Sarah Burton was chosen to design Catherine's wedding dress, worn at her wedding to Prince William on 29 April 2011.

Gabby's peplum jacket is from six years ago, which is around the same time Kate Middleton was pictured (below) wearing a similar style Alexander McQueen coat during the St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks back in March 2019.

The peplum pieces worn by both women ooze elegance, the style doing exactly what it intends with the flared ruffle on Gabby's jacket particularly accentuating her waist and elevating her look overall. Both jackets show the versatility of the peplum, working beautifully with Gabby's wide leg trousers and Kate's dress and heels – it's a style we'll definitely be adding to our pick of the best summer coats for women.

Gabby also tagged her wide leg trousers as current season from ME+EM – another style that is seriously on trend this season. The neutral tones of this outfit make it perfect for spring, and for pairing with all manner of other spring capsule wardrobe pieces.

