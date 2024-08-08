Four sporting legends wow in four incredible outfits in Paris as the Olympic coverage has us taking so many style notes
Gabby Logan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Denise Lewis are officially our 'best dressed' group of the 2024 Olympics so far
Ever since the 2024 Olympics started people across the world have been transfixed by the awe-inspiring athletes and range of events, though the Olympic coverage has also been inspiring us when it comes to our summer capsule wardrobe too. The BBC’s Athletics commentary team in particular have been delivering some of the most stunning outfits as they deliver their verdicts. However, it was the combination of outfits worn by Gabby Logan, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Dame Denise Lewis for the coverage on the 6th August that raised the style stakes to new heights.
All four have worked together for years covering athletics at different championships and they stood beaming together in a beautiful photo shared on Jessica’s Instagram. Gabby Logan, who competed at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Rhythmic gymnastics and has been a long-time sports pundit re-wore her Isabel Marant Baga Dress that she wowed in at Wimbledon.
A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Gabby Logan's Look
This is sold as a jacket and dress set but you could easily mix and match these pieces with your existing wardrobe favourites to create a range of equally beautiful outfits. The deep purple floral print is stunning and this would make the perfect special occasion dress.
This stunning floral dress is selling out fast - and we can certainly see why! It has a gorgeous wrap design and the purple floral motif is stunning. The bell sleeves and flowing skirt give this so much movement and you could style this dress with both neutral and purple-toned accessories.
Shop Jessica Ennis-Hill's Outfit
Jessica Ennis-Hill's exact coral-toned top is almost sold out but there are still a few sizes left so be quick if you want to snap this up. It's a fabulous orange-pink colour, with an open back, relaxed fit and high neckline. Style with the matching trousers or with linen trousers or jeans.
These satin wide-leg trousers also come in navy, black and ice-beige, though we love the 'mandarin' colourway. They're high-waisted and have a comfortable elasticated waist that also means they're so easy to slip on in a hurry. Two side pockets are an extra handy detail.
Recreate Paula Radcliffe's Outfit
Whether you want to be prepared for yet more hot weather at home or you've got a special holiday booked, this cami dress is such a lovely summer piece. It has side splits at the seams for ease of movement and a delicate, almost illustration-like blue floral print running all over it.
This fun printed cami dress is an elegant maxi length and has a smocked chest and open back with a tie detail closure. It has a beautifully bohemian feel to it and the combination of the bright primary colours in the ditsy floral print and the turquoise base fabric is stunning. Style with flat sandals like Paula's for a chic summer outfit in moments.
These simple tan sandals will soon become one of the most-worn pieces in hot weather. They are so versatile in this tan colourway and have a gold-toned buckle and an ankle strap to help keep these secure on your feet. The square toe design gives these a contemporary edge, too.
Recreate Denise Lewis's Outfit
If you want a pair of striped trousers for summer and into autumn but don't want to invest in Denise's luxurious ones then these are perfect. They are crafted from 100% cotton, with a straight leg design and practical pockets on either side.
This waistcoat falls to your hips and is a neutral ecru colour with delicate stripes. You could easily style this with similar-toned striped trousers or a skirt for a full co-ord look like Denise's, or else wear this with black or grey trousers for a colour contrast.
It would rival any of the best wedding guest dresses with its gorgeous midi length, romantic puffed sleeves and floral print. The dress is crafted from white silk crepe de chine and is covered all over with a pattern of delicate deep purple florals and subtle green leaves and the design is described by the brand as being inspired by paisley prints. We were head-over-heels for this the first time she wore it to Wimbledon and we were thrilled to see it make a comeback in August.
On this most recent occasion Gabby accentuated the sophistication of her dress and styled it with a pair of deep purple court shoe heels. Whilst she went for an elegantly timeless feel with her outfit, gold-medal winning heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill took a vibrant approach with her look that we loved just as much.
She was styled by Tess Wright and opted for a Claudie Pierlot co-ord in the very appropriately-named shade ‘mandarin’. The top is selling out fast but a few sizes are still available and this can be worn with or without the matching trousers. It has a high-neck and an open back detail and the trousers are elasticated for comfort, with a wide-leg silhouette.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
The coral shade is sensational for summer and although Jessica could’ve gone for a pair of her best white trainers with this for a more relaxed smart-casual look, she wore peep toe heels for filming. Her toenails even seemed to match her outfit, showing her attention-to-detail.
Beside her was London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe, who went for a chic Boho-style dress by IKKS which is now sadly sold out. A cami dress is always a lovely choice in hot weather and this one fell right to the floor and had a spectacular open back that extended round into two subtle cut-out details at the side. The straps crossed over at the back and tied together and Paula’s dress was covered all over with an abstract pattern that incorporated pops of green, blue and pink and was so whimsical.
This couldn’t have been a greater contrast to the fabulous structured waistcoat and trouser combination from Holland Cooper that gold medal winning heptathlete Dame Denise Lewis wore. The trousers are made from a crease-resistant, lightweight linen blend and have a high-waisted fit, wide-leg cut and classic pinstripe pattern.
A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis)
A photo posted by on
The waistcoat features a v-neckline and welt pockets, as well as a handy back adjustor to give you the perfect fit. Denise looked absolutely amazing in her striped set and although this co-ord is on the luxurious side, there are so many striped waistcoat and trouser options out there if you want to recreate a similar look. She finished off her outfit with a pair of black stiletto heels with a timeless pointed toe that could just be seen under her trousers.
Whilst all four of these sporting and TV legends always captivate us with their outfits, their four looks on this occasion and how different each was to the others, made this an unforgettable fashion moment for us.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
