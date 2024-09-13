Emma Willis evokes Hollywood glamour wearing black midi dress and chunky heels at the National Television Awards

Emma Willis evokes old school Hollywood glamour in striking black midi-dress with platform heeled sandals at the National Television Awards, and this may just be our favourite look from the event.

Although we're turning into the colder season, there will always be room for a little black dress in everyone's capsule wardrobe. And this sensational look from presenter Emma Willis looks just like one of the best Hollywood red carpet dresses. She's proving that a black dress is simple, glamorous, and eternally sophisticated, meaning that it's a staple that will never go out of fashion.

Joined by the fellow presenters such as Davina McCall, Alison Hammond, and Holly Willoughby, Willis walked the carpet in the fabulous mid-length piece and styled the glamorous dress with some of the best platform heels we've seen all season. To finish the look off she choose a simple, yet silver beaded necklace and silver earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Black Dresses

Twist & Tango Lace Panel Maxi Dress Black £167 (was £239) at John Lewis This magnolia dress comes in a pleated full length and features beautiful spaghetti straps and lace panels. Wear this piece all-year-round, style up with platform heels or pointed stilettos and minimal gold jewellery. ASTR The Label Bellamy Dress £153 at Revolve I absolutely love this dress for special occasions, and the mid-length peplum silhouette would be ultra flattering by skimming over your hips. This timeless silhouette will suit a range of body types too, and you can always layer up in the cooler months with a cardigan or shawl. Abercrombie & Fitch Fit & Flare Midi Dress £69.99 (was £90) at Abercrombie & Fitch In a shaping midi-length this dress comes in a soft linen blend fabric making it ideal for keeping you warm and cool depending on the weather. Plus it features wide adjustable straps, and ruching details along the bodice.

The standout dress is the llustration V Neck Midi Dress from the luxury brand Zimmermann, and was a part of their 2024 Autumn collection. It currently retails for £1100, and it's peplum shape and dramatic plunging v-neck really take the centre stage on Willis. Plus this dress features pockets, what's not to love?

Her fabulous accessories really help to pull this look together, creating a timeless and unforgettable red carpet outfit. Willis' stylist, Leah Binnall, informed us that she wears the suede platform sandals from Aquazurra, and her beautiful necklace and earrings are from the jeweller David M. Robinson.

The beauty of a black dress is that it can be styled in so many ways, from wearing with platform heels for special occasions to styling down with ballet flats or even your best white trainers. In the colder months, pair a strapless dress with a knitted cardigan or sharp tailored blazer for a polished look that works for any occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this glamorous look, saying, "You'll never go too far with a little black dress for a formal occasion, and Emma's stylist took this classic look to another level by adding a pair of towering platform heels." Later advising, "The plunging neckline is perfectly balanced out by the full skirt and ankle-skimming length, and the jewellery added a subtle bit of sparkle. A classic look that will never date!".