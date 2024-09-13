Emma Willis evokes Hollywood glamour wearing black midi dress and chunky heels at the National Television Awards
A little black dress is a wardrobe essential that works for every season
Emma Willis evokes old school Hollywood glamour in striking black midi-dress with platform heeled sandals at the National Television Awards, and this may just be our favourite look from the event.
Although we're turning into the colder season, there will always be room for a little black dress in everyone's capsule wardrobe. And this sensational look from presenter Emma Willis looks just like one of the best Hollywood red carpet dresses. She's proving that a black dress is simple, glamorous, and eternally sophisticated, meaning that it's a staple that will never go out of fashion.
Joined by the fellow presenters such as Davina McCall, Alison Hammond, and Holly Willoughby, Willis walked the carpet in the fabulous mid-length piece and styled the glamorous dress with some of the best platform heels we've seen all season. To finish the look off she choose a simple, yet silver beaded necklace and silver earrings.
Shop Black Dresses
This magnolia dress comes in a pleated full length and features beautiful spaghetti straps and lace panels. Wear this piece all-year-round, style up with platform heels or pointed stilettos and minimal gold jewellery.
I absolutely love this dress for special occasions, and the mid-length peplum silhouette would be ultra flattering by skimming over your hips. This timeless silhouette will suit a range of body types too, and you can always layer up in the cooler months with a cardigan or shawl.
The standout dress is the llustration V Neck Midi Dress from the luxury brand Zimmermann, and was a part of their 2024 Autumn collection. It currently retails for £1100, and it's peplum shape and dramatic plunging v-neck really take the centre stage on Willis. Plus this dress features pockets, what's not to love?
Her fabulous accessories really help to pull this look together, creating a timeless and unforgettable red carpet outfit. Willis' stylist, Leah Binnall, informed us that she wears the suede platform sandals from Aquazurra, and her beautiful necklace and earrings are from the jeweller David M. Robinson.
The beauty of a black dress is that it can be styled in so many ways, from wearing with platform heels for special occasions to styling down with ballet flats or even your best white trainers. In the colder months, pair a strapless dress with a knitted cardigan or sharp tailored blazer for a polished look that works for any occasion.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this glamorous look, saying, "You'll never go too far with a little black dress for a formal occasion, and Emma's stylist took this classic look to another level by adding a pair of towering platform heels." Later advising, "The plunging neckline is perfectly balanced out by the full skirt and ankle-skimming length, and the jewellery added a subtle bit of sparkle. A classic look that will never date!".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn
This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn
This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Mariella Frostrup's denim jumpsuit is the casual-chic staple your autumn wardrobe might be missing
The versatile piece is super easy to style and always looks effortlessly chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag – it's the pop of vibrant colour we need this autumn
The presenter's latest accessory is a must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards was monochrome dressing at its best - this high-contrast style will always be on-trend
Alison Hammond went all-out with her cape-sleeve dress at the NTA's and it reminded us how simple but striking monochrome looks are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Winslet's oversized blazer and denim jeans combination is the perfect go-to for effortless autumnal styling
This is a fail-safe combination that every autumn wardrobe deserves
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cat Deeley was queen of the red carpet at the National Television Awards in stunning scarlet dress - it's a vintage gown with an A-list history
The chic one shoulder gown ensured all eyes were on her
By Caroline Parr Published