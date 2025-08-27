Emily Blunt gives women's tailoring a new and relaxed twist, and it's perfect for kick-starting your autumn wardrobe
Tailoring and knitwear is the partnership we didn't know we needed
We keep thinking the outfits from the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 couldn't get any better, but they continue to outdo themselves. Emily Blunt was spotted on Manhattan's Upper East Side on set for the upcoming movie, and she looked nothing short of fabulous. Wearing fiery red pants with a striped statement knit, she was delivering on the perfect fall outfit inspiration.
Emily's character, Emily Charlton, was Miranda Priestly's very fashionable senior assistant in the first movie and is rumoured to now be a high-powered fashion executive in the second film, so it goes without saying that her closet will be full of unique and high-fashion treasures. The black and red striped knit is a custom-made piece by Coach, the sunglasses are Dior, and of course, her purse had to be Prada.
If you're not sure how to wear red, then fear not, it is very on trend for the upcoming season and the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Zoe Saldaña have all been spotted recently in the vibrant hue. Emily had a matching red blazer slung over her arm, making it the perfect power suit - a women's pantsuit in red is a smart statement, perfect for standing out at the office.
Emily Blunt confirms that red is still the color to wear
The striped knit features a big apple with 'NY' on the front, making it fun fashion that isn't intended to be taken too seriously. This is why it works so well with the smart wide-leg pants. Teaming a pantsuit with a funky sweater or even just a t-shirt is a great way to add a fresh and modern twist.
When it comes to must-have accessories, the best sunglasses are a fashionistas friend. Find a shape that suits your face and they'll be the pair you reach for time and time again. Emily has nailed it with the cat eye DiorPacific B1U frames, one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2025, the shape works with her face and hair (which we can't believe has gone from her iconic auburn to platinum blonde for the sequel), and the Christian Dior logo detailing finishes them off perfectly.
Clasping a baseball cap, this particular accessory may seem at odds with Emily's suited and booted look, but the growth in athleisure has seen an increased popularity around this dressed-down hat, and adding one to your more tailored looks will help to give a smart casual edge to more tailored outfits.
Get the look
A colorful sweater will go a long way in your closet and this striped one from Motel is ideal for emulating Emily's look with a little more grown-up polish. The oversized design could be half-tucked into your pants if you're looking to give it some more shape and draw attention to your waist. The black and red stripes are a bold combination.
These wide-leg pants are a key piece for building a colorful capsule closet. The high-rise fit teamed with the wide leg will flatter every body shape, and the pleats make them feel formal. Dress them up for the office or think like Emily and opt for sneakers to keep it casual.
If it isn't already, the white sneaker needs to be a part of your everyday fashion formula. The soles of this pair from Pavers have shock absorbing qualities making them super comfortable. While the zip makes them practical, say goodbye to doing your laces everyday.
EXACT MATCH
As Miranda Priestly's first assistant, there had to be some statement sunnies in the mix of accessories. This Dior pair look gorgeous on Emily with the cat eye shape and logo detailing helping to elongate and frame her face.
You can't go wrong with a black crossbody bag. Emily stepped out in Prada, of course, but we love this half-moon-shaped purse from AllSaints. Not only will it fit all of your essentials inside, but it will be easy to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe. The leather strap is adjustable, so it can work for everyone.
Baseball caps have been a must-have accessory for seasons past, and nothing has changed for the upcoming fall/ winter. Brown is a warm neutral that will tie in nicely with fall coloring and doesn't look as harsh as black. However, this particular style is available in multiple hues, so once you've asked and answered what color suits me, pick a shade that meets your needs.
With fall just around the corner, it's not too soon to start planning your outfits for the cooler months. Fun and quirky sweaters are a great way to style up your denim or take inspiration from Emily and mix them in with more tailored pieces to add a cozy but relaxed feel to more polished ensembles.
It's a shame that we have a long wait ahead before we can enjoy The Devil Wears Prada 2 on our screens, but for the time being, we can immerse ourselves in more of the outfits that the brilliant cast are wearing, and pretend we're in the movie ourselves, because we're certain these styles are going to be trending next spring when the movie finally comes out.
Lucy Trievnor is a fashion stylist and writer with a background that spans 10 years in the industry. Working across both personal and editorial styling, in addition to fashion journalism for online publications, has led to Lucy’s extensive knowledge of fashion brands, seasonal trends, and dressing for each individual body shape.
Lucy has styled and written for publications such as Red, Good Housekeeping, Prima, Metro and MailOnline. In addition to this, Lucy has been a personal stylist for John Lewis & Partners, helping customers with all their wardrobe needs.
When she’s not working, Lucy can be found running a 5k around the local park, hunting for books in the charity shops or enjoying a hot chocolate and a sweet treat.
