Emily Blunt gives women's tailoring a new and relaxed twist, and it's perfect for kick-starting your autumn wardrobe

We keep thinking the outfits from the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 couldn't get any better, but they continue to outdo themselves. Emily Blunt was spotted on Manhattan's Upper East Side on set for the upcoming movie, and she looked nothing short of fabulous. Wearing fiery red pants with a striped statement knit, she was delivering on the perfect fall outfit inspiration.

Emily's character, Emily Charlton, was Miranda Priestly's very fashionable senior assistant in the first movie and is rumoured to now be a high-powered fashion executive in the second film, so it goes without saying that her closet will be full of unique and high-fashion treasures. The black and red striped knit is a custom-made piece by Coach, the sunglasses are Dior, and of course, her purse had to be Prada.

If you're not sure how to wear red, then fear not, it is very on trend for the upcoming season and the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Zoe Saldaña have all been spotted recently in the vibrant hue. Emily had a matching red blazer slung over her arm, making it the perfect power suit - a women's pantsuit in red is a smart statement, perfect for standing out at the office.

Emily Blunt confirms that red is still the color to wear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The striped knit features a big apple with 'NY' on the front, making it fun fashion that isn't intended to be taken too seriously. This is why it works so well with the smart wide-leg pants. Teaming a pantsuit with a funky sweater or even just a t-shirt is a great way to add a fresh and modern twist.

When it comes to must-have accessories, the best sunglasses are a fashionistas friend. Find a shape that suits your face and they'll be the pair you reach for time and time again. Emily has nailed it with the cat eye DiorPacific B1U frames, one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2025, the shape works with her face and hair (which we can't believe has gone from her iconic auburn to platinum blonde for the sequel), and the Christian Dior logo detailing finishes them off perfectly.

Clasping a baseball cap, this particular accessory may seem at odds with Emily's suited and booted look, but the growth in athleisure has seen an increased popularity around this dressed-down hat, and adding one to your more tailored looks will help to give a smart casual edge to more tailored outfits.

Get the look

With fall just around the corner, it's not too soon to start planning your outfits for the cooler months. Fun and quirky sweaters are a great way to style up your denim or take inspiration from Emily and mix them in with more tailored pieces to add a cozy but relaxed feel to more polished ensembles.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a shame that we have a long wait ahead before we can enjoy The Devil Wears Prada 2 on our screens, but for the time being, we can immerse ourselves in more of the outfits that the brilliant cast are wearing, and pretend we're in the movie ourselves, because we're certain these styles are going to be trending next spring when the movie finally comes out.