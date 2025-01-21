Emilia Fox’s turn up jeans are the perfect way to get a contemporary denim look without shopping trends

Emilia Fox’s turn up jeans are a gorgeous contemporary denim style that isn't overly trend-lead.

The start of the new series of Silent Witness earlier this month has not only got us excited for Monday and Tuesday evenings again this January but has reminded us how much we admire Emilia Fox’s elegant style. The actor always looks so put-together as Dr Nikki Alexander but outside of the show her outfits are every bit as stunning - and they’re easy to recreate too! Jeans and a nice top is a staple combination when you don’t know what to wear and back in July 2020 Emilia put her own contemporary twist on it with a pair of turn up jeans by Wyse London.

Wyse London is one of the best British clothing brands when it comes to beautifully made, chic designs and these mid-blue jeans were borrowed by Emilia - along with a starry long sleeved top - for filming Channel 4’s Gogglebox. They had a high-rise fit that’s ideal if you want to accentuate your waist and a straight leg silhouette.

Shop Turn Up Jeans

Boden Mid-Blue Turned Up Jeans £80 at Boden These Girlfriend Jeans come in various washes and we think this vintage mid-blue tone is perfect for both dressing up and dressing down. The turn ups give them a relaxed feel and means you can show off your footwear, whether you love a colourful shoe like Emilia's or neutral options. Nobody's Child Turn Up Jeans £79 at M&S Crafted from pure cotton, these wide leg jeans have a bold turn up detail that instantly brings a contemporary, casual feel to an outfit. They have a high-waisted fit and soft pleats give them extra shaping. Style with a jumper in winter and a shirt in spring for an easy everyday look. Mango Cuffed Indigo Jeans £49.99 at Mango Not everyone is a huge fan of lighter washes of denim and these indigo jeans are a brilliant alternative if you want the turn up jeans look with a deeper colour. They are low waisted and have a straight leg silhouette and five pockets.

Shop Colourful Shoes

M&S Leather Mary Janes £45 at M&S These leather Mary Janes are a comfy way to brighten up your footwear collection. They have a secure buckle fastening with an ankle strap and are made from unlined leather for a breathable feel. With blue denim jeans these would look sensational. Gabor Suede Court Shoes Was £95, Now £66.50 at John Lewis Perfect for weddings and other special events as well as for adding a splash of colour to a neutral look, these pink shoes are so fun but have a very timeless design. The mid-height heel and pointed toe are elegant and the slight scalloping on the sides draws the eye. Adidas Gazelle Trainers From £81-£95 at ASOS A pair of colourful trainers looks wonderful with jeans and the combination of the white stripes, emerald green and gum sole is very chic. The Adidas Gazelles also come in so many other colours if green isn't for you and you want to embrace Emilia Fox's love of bright shoes and turned up jeans.

Everyone has certain requirements when it comes to denim and once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type it’s hard to look elsewhere but straight leg jeans are well worth trying if you haven’t already. They are more streamlined but still have plenty of room in the leg, making them a brilliant, comfy alternative to fitted skinny jeans. You can easily elevate them with boots and heels but they look equally chic with flats and sandals and a T-shirt too.

Even if you’re not convinced by this particular design, the turn up detailing on Emilia’s jeans was a modern twist that we can all take a little bit of inspiration from without buying "trend" jeans. They were little turn ups, with a raw hem and yellow piping on the seam running up the sides. It’s a small thing but it transformed a pair of classic blue jeans into something a little more contemporary and fashion-forward.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

So often the trendiest denim styles can feel a bit much, but turn up jeans are more subtle and you can choose a shape that works best for you. As woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr explains, you can also recreate this with your existing jeans too!

"If barrel leg and low rise are two denim trends you find intimidating for 2025, then turn up hem jeans is something you can definitely get on board with and easily recreate with a pair of jeans you already have at home! You'll show off your shoes in all their glory, and that extra little detail will really elevate your look," she says.

If you don’t want to invest in a pair of specifically-designed turn up jeans like Emilia Fox’s from 2020, then you can achieve a similar look by rolling up the hems of a longer pair you already own.

As Caroline revealed, turn up jeans are great for showcasing your footwear and what better way to add some contrast and brightness into an outfit than with some bright shoes? The Silent Witness star styled her blue turn up jeans with sunshine yellow court shoe heels. They had pointed toes, stiletto heels and tied in with the yellow on the seams. Blue denim looks gorgeous with vibrant colours like yellow, red, orange and green and Emilia’s predominantly white long sleeved T-shirt helped to balance the boldness.

This made for a stylish and comfortable everyday outfit and with a jumper and boots it is perfect for winter too.