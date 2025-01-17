Emilia Fox shows metallics and leopard prints are style gold for winter with shimmering dress

We think Emilia Fox struck gold with her metallic leopard print dress for an evening out and it’s inspired us to dress up more in January.

We’ll never abandon our best cashmere jumpers, coats and boots, but if January style needs anything, it’s a bit of glamour to brighten up those grey days. Just because the festive season is over doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy dressing up for special winter occasions or weddings. This is when metallics become our new best friend as they give a glimmer of sparkle but aren’t overwhelming and Emilia Fox has highlighted just how stunning printed metallic dresses can be.

The Silent Witness star attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” show at the Royal Albert Hall on 15th January wearing a gorgeous gold leopard print dress by Wyse London. The Jodi Lame Dress is a luxurious piece, now reduced from £350 to £245 in the sale, but it’s every bit as sensational as you’d expect from the price tag.

(Image credit: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Metallic Dresses

L.K. Bennett Frill Dress £299 at M&S Crafted from a textured fabric with some shimmer to it, this dress is an investment piece for your wardrobe that you can bring out year after year. It's maxi length, with a V-neckline and three quarter length sleeves that end in a playful frill. Wear with court shoes or heeled sandals to make a fabulous winter event outfit. Phase Eight Leopard Dress Was £169, Now £109 at Phase Eight Designed with shimmering leopard print lace, this black midi dress is a beautiful choice when you want to dress up but not go for all-out sparkles. It has a semi-sheer top with a cami underneath and a gold statement belt. The keyhole back and round neckline are so feminine and elegant too. Jolie Moi Metallic Dot Dress £79 at John Lewis This is a metallic dress that oozes sophistication, with it's flowing midi skirt and long puffed sleeves. The spot print running all over the fabric gleams in the light without being too much and you could style this with knee high boots for a smart-casual look. Coast Petite Metallic Dress Was £85, Now £42 at Debenhams Specially designed for petite frames, this dazzling dress is an affordable way to put your own twist on Emilia Fox's look. It has an eye-catching metallic pattern that incorporates stripes and polka dots in black and gold that are reminiscent of a micro leopard print. The puffed sleeves are so pretty and it has a crew neckline. Halogen Metallic Plissé Dress Was £100.29, Now £75.22 at Nordstrom If gold isn't the metallic shade you're most drawn to then this bronze dress is a beautiful alternative. It has long billowing sleeves, a sweeping V-neckline and pleats in the skirt. This is a more subtle take on metallics but still gives you a lovely amount of shimmer when the dress catches the light. Whistles Gold Wrap Dress Was £189, Now £95 at Whistles This midi dress is unashamedly metallic - in the best way! Perfect with heels and a long black coat thrown over for the top for a winter wedding or special event, you can also dress it down a little with tights, boots and a cosy cardigan. It has a wrap design and a flowing midi skirt.

It screams special occasion with its metallic gold leopard print design, but in the most understated way. The pattern is micro leopard print which instantly makes it a little more subtle and sophisticated than a huge leopard print motif would be as it could almost be mistaken for polka dots. The shade of gold is cool-toned which also helps to balance out the boldness and works well with the grey piping that runs along the skirt, waist and up the bodice.

This detailing gives Emilia Fox’s gold leopard print dress more structure and definition with its silhouette and this is echoed in the tiered skirt and frills. The sleeves are three quarter length and end in frills at the elbow, whilst the high neckline also has a frill. You can wear the Jodi dress with the neck buttoned up or open but the actor went for a half-buttoned look for Corteo.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

This struck a good balance between formal and relaxed for her special evening out with Jonathan Stadlen. Keeping her accessories neutral allowed her dress to do all the talking and Emilia stepped out in a pair of black court shoe heels and carried a black croc-effect envelope clutch which had a fun red lining.

It sounds simple, but pairing neutral accessories with a bolder outfit and vice versa is something we do all the time and it really helps to make wearing more statement patterns, colours or shapes far easier. With such a bold dress we love how Emilia went for black accessories and her outfit has given us plenty of inspiration for dressing up in January.

A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox) A photo posted by on

If you’re not sure about the combination of metallic tones with leopard print then a dress that is one or the other would still be stunning as a winter event outfit. A black dress with hints of metallic gold, silver or bronze in some form - whether lace, dots or some other pattern - is another brilliant alternative that doesn’t mean embracing leopard print.

To make a metallic or leopard print dress (or one, like Emilia’s that is both) a little more casual then style it with tights and flat knee high or ankle boots. Throw over a crossbody bag instead of a clutch and layer with a black cosy cardigan for extra warmth. However, we think January can be made a little more fun by going for a more glamorous, dress-up approach more often when the occasion calls for it.