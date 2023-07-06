Duchess Sophie's unique Wimbledon clutch bag was so unexpectedly sassy

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh once stepped out at Wimbledon with a hilariously sassy clutch bag in hand - and we want her to give it another outing!

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance at the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships holding a clutch bag featuring a fabulous nod to self confidence.

Duchess Sophie stunned in a gorgeous floral print designer dress for the sporty day out, rocking the statement clutch with a pair of stylish sunglasses and lowkey diamond earrings.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton was the essence of summer in her fresh white Wimbledon dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps.

With Wimbledon 2023 well underway, we can't help but look back at the array of outfits worn by the most stylish of Royal Family members at the tennis tournament over the years.

From Kate Middleton's wildflower dress in 2017 and light linen moment in 2019, to Meghan Markle's summery striped shirt and flared trousers in 2018 - there's plenty of courtside fashion throwbacks to admire from Wimbledons of the past.

And Duchess Sophie's clutch bag brandishing an epic message is no exception. While Sophie, who resides at Surrey's Bagshot Park with husband Prince Edward, usually keeps things classic and timeless when it comes to her regal style, the mother-of-two made a bold move when it came to accessorizing for her 2019 Wimbledon look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a gorgeous cornflower blue dress by Peter Pilotto featuring a floral turquoise, white and blush print, Sophie wore her blonde locks in a neat up do, showing off her classic diamond stud earrings.

Wearing a chunky silver watch on her wrist and a pair of simple white strap heels, Sophie, whose latest floral dress was a whimsical summer delight, added a sprinkle of personality to the look with her handbag of choice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her embroidered silver and blue envelope clutch bag perfectly complimented the color scheme of her dress and even had a hilarious message written in gray lettering, reading, "I am not saying I am wonderwoman. I'm just saying that no one has ever seen me and wonderwoman in the same place."

It's unknown where Sophie's witty clutch came from and it's likely the piece was custom-made, perhaps given as a gift by daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and 15-year-old son James the Earl of Wessex.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's rare to see a member of the royal fold sporting an item of clothing or an accessory with a statement written on, but we're keen to see Sophie give the clutch another outing.

Sophie looked cool and relaxed as she settled down in the royal box for the afternoon of tennis, also rocking a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses to shield her eyes from the July sunshine.