Denise Lewis’ sultry take on the lace trend has convinced us to give it a go at our next special event

Denise Lewis’ take on the lace trend was sultry and stunning and we’re convinced to try it out at our next special occasion.

Lace is one of those spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 that can feel a bit old-fashioned or just too much, but Dame Denise Lewis has just proved that this isn’t the case at all. The intricacy of lace detailing brings a subtle femininity to an outfit and she looked stunning in a beautiful black lace pencil dress at the MOBO Awards on 18th February. For almost three decades they’ve celebrated excellence in Black music and culture and this year Denise took home the Paving the Way Award in recognition of her work championing diversity in sport and media.

Her Nadine Merabi dress was a show-stopping outfit for such a special night and it’s no doubt going to be a piece she treasures in her collection for years to come too. The £375 Naomi dress comes in white as well as black and Denise chose to remove the detachable satin waist belt.

(Image credit: Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Shop Denise Lewis' Lace Dress

Exact Match Nadine Merabi Naomi Black Dress £375 at Nadine Merabi Denise's stunning lace pencil dress also comes in white and you can choose between two different slip colours too. It's figure-skimming and has sequin embellished lace embroidered onto the sheer-mesh base fabric and shoulder pads give it gorgeous structure. The black satin belt is removeable too. Albaray Black Lace Maxi Dress Was £99, Now £50 at Albaray If you want a lace dress that has slightly more coverage then this sophisticated maxi dress is a stunning option for special occasions. It's reduced in the sale right now and has stretch to it for comfort. There is also an adjustable slip and we'd pair this dress with simple black heels and a matching bag. Hobbs Ami Lace Midi Dress Was £229, Now £169 at Hobbs Made with tonal sequin accents to give sparkle and covered with intricate floral lace, this dress is perfect for events. It's lined through the bodice and the skirt and has puffed sleeves and a fit-and-flare midi shape. Pop on a pair of black heeled boots and a longline black coat and you're good to go.

Shop More Lace Pieces

M&S Cotton Blend Lace Top £27.50 If you want to go for a vibrant look then this top also comes in bright yellow, but the black one is more versatile if you want to create a smart-casual outfit. It's made from a cotton-blend and has a round neckline and long sleeves that highlight the beautiful lace. Phase Eight Lace Top Jumpsuit Was £189, Now £87.20 at Phase Eight If you have a big event coming up then this jumpsuit would be a fabulous outfit and it's not overwhelming with the lace as the bottom half is entirely plain. This creates the illusion of a lace top and black trousers but without the fuss of styling separate items together. The pussybow neckline and black and gold lace are so elegant. Finery London Midi Lace Dress £59 at M&S Wedding season will be here before you know it and this green lace tea dress is a lovely choice for a wedding guest outfit. It has a flattering V-neckline, short puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt that gives it extra volume and movement. The deep emerald green is something a little bit different but still very wearable.

The slip that the dress comes with to provide more coverage can also be detached and you can choose from two tones. Denise Lewis’ dress has a fitted pencil dress silhouette and a high neckline, with elegant long sleeves. Shoulder pads give it more structure and the delicate floral lace is sequin-embellished to give a subtle sparkle.

The beauty of the Naomi design lies in its simplicity as it really allows the lace to be the focus. Although the lace is overlaid on a sheer mesh, Denise’s dress still feels very sophisticated and sensual rather than incredibly daring thanks to the timeless silhouette. For special events a lace dress like this makes such an impact and requires minimal styling.

(Image credit: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

If anything, the more classic you go with the rest of your look, the more you balance the lace and your entire outfit will feel more elegant and pared-back. Of course, you don’t have to go for a sheer lace dress exactly like Denise Lewis’s to take inspiration from her MOBO ensemble.

A more opaque lace dress or a lace top and tailored trousers would make great date night outfits and when wedding season comes back around a pastel-toned lace dress is a lovely option for a wedding guest look. At the awards Denise matched her shoes to her dress and wore black peep-toe heels, but she added a hint of colour with her nail polish.

The Olympic gold medallist had a fiery red polish on both her toenails and fingernails and we love the contrast it made. A pair of wavy gold hoop earrings finished off her look in style and if the night had been colder she could have easily added a black tailored blazer as an extra layer.

A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis) A photo posted by on

This was such a sensational outfit for a special night and Denise went on to share her joy at receiving the Paving the Way award in a social media post showing her holding it.

"Oh my my, I can’t even begin to put into words what it means to receive this honour from @kanyakingcbe and the MOBO team at this stage of my life," the former heptathlete said. "These awards are so much more than music - they’re triumphant, they nurture community and give a sense of belonging. Last night I came home. My heart is full."