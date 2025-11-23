Demi Moore showcases this surprising winter trend, and honestly, sheer skirts are easier to style than you realise

When it comes to this season’s key trends, see-through fabrics are very popular and have been spotted across the runways and red carpets for weeks. Sheer style has quickly filtered down to the high street and although it might seem a little risqué, when styled well, this peek-a-boo look can be very wearable and seriously chic.

If you have shied away from sheer, I urge you to take a look at Demi Moore’s latest outfit, which showed off the aesthetic perfectly. The star was spotted out in NYC, wearing a full look from Brandon Maxwell, which included an oversized leather jacket and a panelled lace skirt. The star completed her ensemble with a bag by the same designer and a pair of the cult-loved Christian Louboutin Kate Botta knee-high boots. The outfit worked so well and didn’t seem too revealing despite the see-through fabric, as the full panel at the top of her skirt, combined with a longer length jacket, kept it modest for daytime wear.

Sheer pieces like Demi’s can easily work for a dinner date or a festive soiree and if the thought of flashing your thighs is daunting, simply layer a smoothing black silk slip underneath to add some coverage. Sadly, the star's exact skirt has sold out online, but you can recreate the look with the similar pieces below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

The high street is filled with sheer buys right now and with plenty of recent celeb fans including Victoria Beckham and now Demi showing it off so well, I can see this trend sticking around for the foreseeable.

It's not just skirts that work either - you can show off the sheer aesthetic with a shirt or blouse too. Try layering your see-through piece over a simple camisole in the same colour and tuck into your best jeans, and you'll have a glam new look as one of your date night outfits. It's glam and party-ready, but it's also easy to adapt to your own level of comfort.