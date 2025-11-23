Demi Moore showcases this surprising winter trend, and honestly, sheer skirts are easier to style than you realise
The actress is the latest star to play peek-a-boo with her clothing and I've got all the tips on how to translate this look to your wardrobe
When it comes to this season’s key trends, see-through fabrics are very popular and have been spotted across the runways and red carpets for weeks. Sheer style has quickly filtered down to the high street and although it might seem a little risqué, when styled well, this peek-a-boo look can be very wearable and seriously chic.
If you have shied away from sheer, I urge you to take a look at Demi Moore’s latest outfit, which showed off the aesthetic perfectly. The star was spotted out in NYC, wearing a full look from Brandon Maxwell, which included an oversized leather jacket and a panelled lace skirt. The star completed her ensemble with a bag by the same designer and a pair of the cult-loved Christian Louboutin Kate Botta knee-high boots. The outfit worked so well and didn’t seem too revealing despite the see-through fabric, as the full panel at the top of her skirt, combined with a longer length jacket, kept it modest for daytime wear.
Sheer pieces like Demi’s can easily work for a dinner date or a festive soiree and if the thought of flashing your thighs is daunting, simply layer a smoothing black silk slip underneath to add some coverage. Sadly, the star's exact skirt has sold out online, but you can recreate the look with the similar pieces below.
Shop the Look
An oversized and slouchy fit gives the classic biker jacket a relaxed and modern spin that will sit well with your dressier skirt or your best barrel leg jeans.
Wear this lacy number over a simple shaping slip and complete the look with an oversized t-shirt and classic ankle boots.
A firming mini skirt like this best shapewear staple and will add some coverage while smoothing your silhouette to create a very streamlined shape.
The high street is filled with sheer buys right now and with plenty of recent celeb fans including Victoria Beckham and now Demi showing it off so well, I can see this trend sticking around for the foreseeable.
It's not just skirts that work either - you can show off the sheer aesthetic with a shirt or blouse too. Try layering your see-through piece over a simple camisole in the same colour and tuck into your best jeans, and you'll have a glam new look as one of your date night outfits. It's glam and party-ready, but it's also easy to adapt to your own level of comfort.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
