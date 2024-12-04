Demi Moore's midnight plum gown with delicate off-the-shoulder detail and plenty of diamonds is mesmerising
Demi Moore took December dressing to another level at the 2024 Gotham Awards with her purple outfit and sparkling accessories
Demi Moore's midnight plum gown with its delicate off-the-shoulder detail and magnificent diamond necklace will be hard to forget.
The dismal December weather and dark days won’t be for everyone but one thing that gets us excited no matter how cold it is outside is festive dressing and our Christmas party outfit inspiration has been coming in thick and fast this year. Everywhere we turn we’re seeing chic velvet co-ords, metallic accessories and sparkling dresses and Demi Moore’s latest look was mesmerising. Demi attended the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York on 2nd December wearing a Dior gown and a magnificent Bulgari necklace.
Although this exact combination is incredibly luxurious, Demi Moore’s midnight plum dress has convinced us that dark purple deserves a moment this winter just as much as the season’s trendiest tone, burgundy. The gown was floor length and had a fitted bodice that flared out subtly into the draped skirt.
Shop Deep Purple Dresses
This stunning deep purple dress has delicate ruching and a faux wrap design, as well as flowing bell sleeves. It comes in a range of other shades too and would be beautiful styled with metallic accessories and some sparkling jewellery.
This dress is selling fast and would be the perfect piece to wear with knee high boots for a more casual look or with heels to elevate it. It's made from comfortable jersey with knotted detailing on the neckline and waist and an asymmetric hem.
Shop Sparkling Accessories
These embellished court shoes have elasticated straps around the ankle to hold them in place, as well as a mid-height heel that gives elevation without compromising on comfort. The pointed toe is so classic and the gem embellishments make these so special.
Perfect for wearing either on its own or as part of a jewellery stack, this tennis necklace is a piece you'll be reaching for time and time again. It features cubic zirconias all the way around for a glamorous finish and is made from rhodium-plated brass.
The skirt was delicately pleated, giving it volume towards the hem without being ballgown-esque and the contrast with the streamlined bodice was gorgeous. Mirroring the texture of the skirt, there was also some minimalist ruching on the bodice and this flowed effortlessly into the twisted left strap. Demi’s dress had an off-shoulder strap on the right, which fell beautifully downwards over her arm and gave this gown an asymmetrical shape.
The silhouette on its own was sensational but what really made Demi Moore’s Gotham Awards dress catch our eye was the colour. Jewel tones are always popular at this time of year and something that a lot of us will have in some form in our winter capsule wardrobe. However, a deep purple like this isn’t seen as often as reds and greens - and it really should be!
We would describe the hue of Demi’s dress as being a midnight plum purple and it’s a lovely alternative to burgundy for this season. They are similar in tone, but dark purple is perhaps slightly easier to style with cooler shades like silver whilst burgundy tends to work better with gold. This is something to bear in mind when it comes to both jewellery and accessories.
A plum colour like Demi Moore’s gown also looks stunning with camel, black and white which makes it a lot more versatile than you might imagine. If you’re not sure about investing in a purple dress for the festive season, then knitwear, skirts or trousers are brilliant alternatives that will allow you to try wearing plum and styling it with your staples.
The actor wore hers with a statement Bulgari diamond collar necklace that had a large teadrop shaped stone hanging from its centre. She also wore a pink diamond ring and both of these pieces together were incredibly striking and glamorous. Because of how sparkly and bold the necklace was, it made sense that Demi opted to wear a plain purple gown that would work harmoniously with it, rather than a highly decorated dress.
Although we sadly didn’t get a glimpse of Demi Moore’s shoes for the evening we would have styled this purple dress with matching purple shoes, or else a pair of silver heels to coordinate with the colour of her jewellery. Either way would be so pretty and plum is definitely a colour we need to wear more of as party season arrives.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
