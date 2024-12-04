Demi Moore's midnight plum gown with delicate off-the-shoulder detail and plenty of diamonds is mesmerising

Demi Moore's midnight plum gown with its delicate off-the-shoulder detail and magnificent diamond necklace will be hard to forget.

The dismal December weather and dark days won’t be for everyone but one thing that gets us excited no matter how cold it is outside is festive dressing and our Christmas party outfit inspiration has been coming in thick and fast this year. Everywhere we turn we’re seeing chic velvet co-ords, metallic accessories and sparkling dresses and Demi Moore’s latest look was mesmerising. Demi attended the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York on 2nd December wearing a Dior gown and a magnificent Bulgari necklace.

Although this exact combination is incredibly luxurious, Demi Moore’s midnight plum dress has convinced us that dark purple deserves a moment this winter just as much as the season’s trendiest tone, burgundy. The gown was floor length and had a fitted bodice that flared out subtly into the draped skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Deep Purple Dresses

Connected Apparel Ruched Dress £56.14 at Nordstrom This stunning deep purple dress has delicate ruching and a faux wrap design, as well as flowing bell sleeves. It comes in a range of other shades too and would be beautiful styled with metallic accessories and some sparkling jewellery. & Other Stories Plum Draped Dress £77 at & Other Stories This dress is selling fast and would be the perfect piece to wear with knee high boots for a more casual look or with heels to elevate it. It's made from comfortable jersey with knotted detailing on the neckline and waist and an asymmetric hem. Adrianna Papell Fit and Flare Dress £130.18 at Nordstrom With an elegant fit and flare shape, midi length and high bateau neckline, this dress is such a classy choice for the festive season. The sheen of the fabric works so well with the rich purple hue and the box pleats and gently scooped back are stunning details.

Shop Sparkling Accessories

Dune Sparkle Gold Court Shoes £75 at M&S These embellished court shoes have elasticated straps around the ankle to hold them in place, as well as a mid-height heel that gives elevation without compromising on comfort. The pointed toe is so classic and the gem embellishments make these so special. Astrid & Miyu Tennis Necklace £100 at Astrid & Miyu Perfect for wearing either on its own or as part of a jewellery stack, this tennis necklace is a piece you'll be reaching for time and time again. It features cubic zirconias all the way around for a glamorous finish and is made from rhodium-plated brass. BaubleBar Bennet Statement Necklace £55.33 at Nordstrom Make a statement at this year's Christmas parties with this fun gold-toned, crystal-embellished necklace. It fastens with a lobster clasp closure and will bring instant sparkle to any winter outfit.

The skirt was delicately pleated, giving it volume towards the hem without being ballgown-esque and the contrast with the streamlined bodice was gorgeous. Mirroring the texture of the skirt, there was also some minimalist ruching on the bodice and this flowed effortlessly into the twisted left strap. Demi’s dress had an off-shoulder strap on the right, which fell beautifully downwards over her arm and gave this gown an asymmetrical shape.

The silhouette on its own was sensational but what really made Demi Moore’s Gotham Awards dress catch our eye was the colour. Jewel tones are always popular at this time of year and something that a lot of us will have in some form in our winter capsule wardrobe. However, a deep purple like this isn’t seen as often as reds and greens - and it really should be!

(Image credit: Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

We would describe the hue of Demi’s dress as being a midnight plum purple and it’s a lovely alternative to burgundy for this season. They are similar in tone, but dark purple is perhaps slightly easier to style with cooler shades like silver whilst burgundy tends to work better with gold. This is something to bear in mind when it comes to both jewellery and accessories.

A plum colour like Demi Moore’s gown also looks stunning with camel, black and white which makes it a lot more versatile than you might imagine. If you’re not sure about investing in a purple dress for the festive season, then knitwear, skirts or trousers are brilliant alternatives that will allow you to try wearing plum and styling it with your staples.

(Image credit: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty)

The actor wore hers with a statement Bulgari diamond collar necklace that had a large teadrop shaped stone hanging from its centre. She also wore a pink diamond ring and both of these pieces together were incredibly striking and glamorous. Because of how sparkly and bold the necklace was, it made sense that Demi opted to wear a plain purple gown that would work harmoniously with it, rather than a highly decorated dress.

Although we sadly didn’t get a glimpse of Demi Moore’s shoes for the evening we would have styled this purple dress with matching purple shoes, or else a pair of silver heels to coordinate with the colour of her jewellery. Either way would be so pretty and plum is definitely a colour we need to wear more of as party season arrives.