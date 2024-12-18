Demi Moore's stylish black maxi dress and cropped jacket prove high-street fashion can be both glamorous and understated

Demi Moore just proved that red carpet-worthy glamour doesn't have to cost a fortune. Her understated yet stylish look features two iconic staples from the high-street brand Gap—and they're available to purchase right now.

There's something so refreshing about seeing a red carpet look that feels easy to recreate, and Demi Moore's latest appearance perfects this approach. This outfit shows how easy it is to effectively luxe-up your go-to staples into an understated yet striking look. And if you're on the hunt for those final pieces for your winter capsule wardrobe, her black maxi dress and cropped jacket are two items simply too good to miss.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore a black, body-hugging knit maxi dress from Gap, layered with the cropped denim moto jacket that has a leather-look effect. Whilst both pieces are exclusive to the US, we've also found some equally stylish options that are available to shop in the UK too.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Demi Moore's look serves as a reminder that high street can look a million dollars. She's taken this sleek black dress from Gap and styled it up with silver jewellery by Tiffany, Christian Louboutin heels and a biker jacket that's also from Gap. It's proof that sometimes the simplest cuts, designs and silhouettes can be the very best. Bravo to her stylist Brad Goreski!"

Shop Demi Moore's Look

She finished the look with a silver chain necklace, chunky earrings, and black platform heels. Adding simple accessories really elevates these wardrobe staples. Adding a touch of sparkle in the form of jewellery can transform daywear items into eveningwear so easily, and this outfit proves exactly this.