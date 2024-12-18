Demi Moore's stylish black maxi dress and cropped jacket prove high-street fashion can be both glamorous and understated

Image of Demi Moore
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Demi Moore just proved that red carpet-worthy glamour doesn't have to cost a fortune. Her understated yet stylish look features two iconic staples from the high-street brand Gap—and they're available to purchase right now.

There's something so refreshing about seeing a red carpet look that feels easy to recreate, and Demi Moore's latest appearance perfects this approach. This outfit shows how easy it is to effectively luxe-up your go-to staples into an understated yet striking look. And if you're on the hunt for those final pieces for your winter capsule wardrobe, her black maxi dress and cropped jacket are two items simply too good to miss.

Image of Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore a black, body-hugging knit maxi dress from Gap, layered with the cropped denim moto jacket that has a leather-look effect. Whilst both pieces are exclusive to the US, we've also found some equally stylish options that are available to shop in the UK too.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Demi Moore's look serves as a reminder that high street can look a million dollars. She's taken this sleek black dress from Gap and styled it up with silver jewellery by Tiffany, Christian Louboutin heels and a biker jacket that's also from Gap. It's proof that sometimes the simplest cuts, designs and silhouettes can be the very best. Bravo to her stylist Brad Goreski!"

Shop Demi Moore's Look

Image of black dressexact match (US only)
Knit Maxi Dress Designed by Zac Posen

This knitted dress is both classic and timeless, you'll reach for this piece all year round. From the colder months worn layered up with a sleek jacket or piece of knitwear to the summer months worn solo.

flat lay image of black leather jacketexact match (US only)
Gap Coated Denim Cropped Moto Jacket Designed by Zac Posen

Cropped the waist and featuring a black wash which almost looks like leather, this piece offers a modern take on the classic biker jacket style. Style with a black dress, or even your favourite denim jeans.

Image of black heels
Nine West Kelsie Ankle Tie Sandal

These are the kind of shoes that will perfectly finish your Christmas party outfit. Or wear them with a pair of tailored trousers and a smart white blouse for an elevated office look this winter and beyond.

Image of black dress
ASOS Bodice Draped Maxi Dress Black

If you're wanting the figure-hugging look but want slightly more support this draped maxi-dress is for you. It features a flattering bodice and a draped centre which means it's made to fit and flatter.

Image of black cropped jacket
Elora Cropped Slim Leather Biker Jacket

Made into a stylish cropped fit this jacket is perfect for wearing over dresses and high waisted denim jeans. Plus it's made from quality smooth leather for a soft and comfortable finish.

Image of black platform heels
Schutz Keefa Platform Sandal

These heels have a bold platform and chunky heel which is not only super stylish, but much more comfortable than a stiletto. Wear these through the festive period with a little black dress for the perfect occasionwear look.

She finished the look with a silver chain necklace, chunky earrings, and black platform heels. Adding simple accessories really elevates these wardrobe staples. Adding a touch of sparkle in the form of jewellery can transform daywear items into eveningwear so easily, and this outfit proves exactly this.

